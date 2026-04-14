2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Every First-Round Pick

Brandon Cisse's Measurements
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 189 lbs.
- Hand: 8 1/2"
- Arm: 30 3/4"
After losing Cor'Dale Flott in free agency, the New York Giants' biggest weakness on defense, by far, is the secondary unit, with Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome, and Dru Philips as the top three in the rotation. Brandon Cisse brings the size to match up one-on-one on the outside, and speed to stay with the faster WR across the league.
Brandon Cisse's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: 41 inches
- Broad Jump: 10'11"
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a