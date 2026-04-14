2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Every First-Round Pick

#16 New York Jets (via IND): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 211 lbs.

Hand: 9 3/8"

Arm: 30 7/8"

Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn need to show they have a direction, and that direction starts at the quarterback position. Mirroring their cross-town rival did in last year's draft, they will get the premier edge rusher at the top, and later in the round, take a flyer on the guy they hope can help turn the franchise around. Simpson has the benefit of not having to play right away, thanks to Geno Smith.

Ty Simpson's Combine Results