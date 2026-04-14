Ranking the Best Available 24 NFL Free Agents Right Now

24 Best Available NFL Free Agents

With the first wave of NFL free agency officially in the rearview mirror, the market has shifted from blockbuster bidding wars to strategic value hunting. While some veteran starters have found a new home, like former Kansas City Chief Jawaan Taylor, who recently signed a one-year, $5 million deal to bolster the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line, others have not. The pool of available talent remains deep.

As the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh rapidly approaches on April 23–25, the remaining free-agent market offers a critical safety net for franchises. Teams are looking to patch veteran holes with reliable contributors before pivoting their full attention to the incoming rookie class. From high-upside specialists to battle-tested starters, these unsigned players represent the final opportunity for contenders to refine their rosters.

Here are the 25 best free agents still available as of April 14.