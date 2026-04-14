ESPN Ranks the 20 Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

Top NFL Free Agents

With the offseason winding down and the draft right around the corner, the tone of free agency has completely shifted. The early frenzy is long gone, but there’s still real value sitting on the market with proven veterans who can step in and help right away. For teams that struck out on top targets or are looking to round out the roster before draft night, this is where smart front offices can still find impact pieces.

At this point, it’s less about headline moves and more about finishing touches. Contenders are looking for that one player who can push them over the top, while others are eyeing short-term answers to avoid forcing picks in the draft. Either way, these remaining free agents still have plenty to offer, and the right fit could end up being one of the most important moves of the offseason.