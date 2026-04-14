Mel Kiper’s Latest Top 10 Quarterback Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Previous Rank: 3
ESPN Player Rankings (April 14)
- Overall Rank: 113
- Position Rank: 4
- Grade: 66
ESPN Three-Round Mock Draft (April 2)
- #65 Overall
- Round 3
- Arizona Cardinals
- Kiper's Pick
Carson Beck NFL Draft Profile
- College: Miami (FL)
- Class: Sixth-Year Senior
- Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Carson Beck's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 233 lbs.
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 31 1/8"
Carson Beck is another QB that many believed could have entered the 2025 NFL Draft after a pair of impressive seasons at Georgia, where he proved to be a viable starter in the Bulldogs' offense. Nonetheless, a UCL injury just before the College Football Playoffs abruptly ended his time in Athens before his decision to not only return for another season of college football, but to enter the transfer portal.
In his lone season at Miami, the experienced pocket passer posted a career year throwing for 3,813 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while leading a Hurricanes' squad that snuck into the postseason on a cinderella run to the National Championship. Looking ahead, Beck has the chance to be a central riser with a strong showing at the NFL Combine.
Carson Beck 2025 College Stats
- Games: 16
- Passing: 338/467 (72.4%), 3,813 yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs
- Rushing: 43 yards, 2 TDs
Carson Beck's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a