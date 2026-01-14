2026 NFL Playoff Bracket: Divisional Round Matchups and Odds

Projected AFC and NFC Championship Matchups
Based on the current odds, here are the most likely scenarios for Sunday, Jan. 25:
- AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
- NFC Championship: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
However, if the "Dogs" bark this weekend—specifically the Texans and 49ers—we could see an entirely different landscape. The parity in the 2026 field is at an all-time high, with every remaining team having at least a 10% implied probability to win the title.