2026 NFL Playoff Bracket Following Wild Card Weekend

AFC - (6) Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 12-5

Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Jacksonville 27-24

Divisional Round: vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Bills -1.5 (-102) | Total: 46.5

Super Bowl Odds: +600

AFC Champion Odds: +250

The Buffalo Bills have appeared down and out on the canvas on several occasions this season, but they keep getting to their feet and delivering knock-out blows. Josh Allen and company are coming out of their corner refreshed and will be ready to trade shots with the Broncos at Mile High. As inferred by the betting odds, this is the Bills' game to lose.

