2026 NFL Playoff Bracket Following Wild Card Weekend

NFC - (6) San Francisco 49ers
Current Record: 12-5
Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Philadelphia 23-19
Divisional Round: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: 49ers +7 (-107) | Total: 45.5
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
NFC Champion Odds: +1000
Not surprisingly, Kyle Shanahan had his team ready to go in the Wild Card Round. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off one of the more unexpected upsets, dethroning the defending champs on their home turf. Still, they face a much stiffer challenge getting past the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. San Francisco knocked off the division winners at home earlier in the campaign, but the betting odds are stacked against them in the Divisional Round.