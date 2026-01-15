2026 NFL Playoff Bracket Heading Into the Divisional Round

NFL football fans were treated to one of the most memorable Wild Card Weekends of all time last weekend. What’s in store for the Divisional Round next weekend?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

NFC – (1) Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 14-6



Wild Card Weekend: BYE



Divisional Round: vs. San Francisco 49ers



Spread: Seahawks -7 (-115) | Total: 45.5



Super Bowl Odds: +270



NFC Champion Odds: +115

The Seattle Seahawks head into the Divisional Round as the Super Bowl frontrunners and chalky -7 favorites over the visiting 49ers. Sam Darnold’s limited playoff experience could be a deterrent. Still, the Seahawks’ defense is one of the most imposing units left standing. If defense wins championships, you have to like Seattle’s chances.

NFC – (2) Chicago Bears

Current Record: 11-6



Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Green Bay 31-27



Divisional Round: vs. Los Angeles Rams



Spread: Bears +3.5 (-104) | Total: 50.5



Super Bowl Odds: +1200



NFC Champion Odds: +550

The Chicago Bears weren’t expected to make it out of the Wild Card Round. The NFC North champs entered the first round as home underdogs versus their division rivals, penning one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent memory. Chicago scored 25 fourth-quarter points to punch its way into the Divisional Round. Bettors keep writing the Bears off, but we’re not so quick to dismiss their chances against the Rams.

NFC – (5) Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 12-5



Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Carolina 34-31



Divisional Round: vs. Chicago Bears



Spread: Rams -3.5 (-118) | Total: 50.5



Super Bowl Odds: +320



NFC Champion Odds: +165

Things could have gone a little smoother for the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. After opening as double-digit favorites, the Rams orchestrated a last-minute comeback over the Panthers on Saturday. LA’s internal confidence is matched by the betting community, which has installed the NFC West runner-ups just behind the Seahawks on the futures board. Still, three road games to the Super Bowl is no easy feat.

NFC – (6) San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 12-5



Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Philadelphia 23-19



Divisional Round: vs. Seattle Seahawks



Spread: 49ers +7 (-107) | Total: 45.5



Super Bowl Odds: +2200



NFC Champion Odds: +1000

Not surprisingly, Kyle Shanahan had his team ready to go in the Wild Card Round. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off one of the more unexpected upsets, dethroning the defending champs on their home turf. Still, they face a much stiffer challenge getting past the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. San Francisco knocked off the division winners at home earlier in the campaign, but the betting odds are stacked against them in the Divisional Round.

AFC – (1) Denver Broncos

Current Record: 14-3



Wild Card Weekend: BYE



Divisional Round: vs. Buffalo Bills



Spread: Broncos +1.5 (-120) | Total: 46.5



Super Bowl Odds: +800



AFC Champion Odds: +270

Being the top seed in the AFC did nothing to boost the Denver Broncos‘ betting odds. They enter the Divisional Round as short underdogs versus the Bills. That distrust is also reflected on the futures board, where the Broncos sit behind the Bills and Pats in the AFC Championship futures. Denver has proved naysayers wrong all season, but it will have to deliver when it matters most to keep that reputation.

AFC – (2) New England Patriots

Current Record: 14-3



Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Los Angeles 16-3



Divisional Round: vs. Houston Texans



Spread: Patriots -3 (-112) | Total: 41.5



Super Bowl Odds: +600



AFC Champion Odds: +210

Let’s put some respect on the New England Patriots‘ name. The AFC East champs made short work of the Chargers in the Wild Card Round, giving up three points on a laughable 207 yards. Moreover, their 381 yards on offense were nearly double the Chargers’ output. If they improve their scoring efficiency, there will be no denying the Patriots a spot in Super Bowl LX.

AFC – (5) Houston Texans

Current Record: 12-5



Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Pittsburgh 30-6



Divisional Round: vs. New England Patriots



Spread: Texans +3 (-108) | Total: 41.5



Super Bowl Odds: +900



AFC Champion Odds: +350

If the Houston Texans extend their fruitful run to the AFC Championship Game, it will be on the strength of their defense. C.J. Stroud looked entirely out of sorts in the Wild Card Round, but that didn’t matter with how the Texans’ defense played. If they sustain that excellence, there’s no stopping the Texans’ momentum. First one to 13 wins the Divisional Round.

AFC – (6) Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 12-5



Wild Card Weekend: Won vs. Jacksonville 27-24



Divisional Round: vs. Denver Broncos



Spread: Bills -1.5 (-102) | Total: 46.5



Super Bowl Odds: +600



AFC Champion Odds: +250

The Buffalo Bills have appeared down and out on the canvas on several occasions this season, but they keep getting to their feet and delivering knock-out blows. Josh Allen and company are coming out of their corner refreshed and will be ready to trade shots with the Broncos at Mile High. As inferred by the betting odds, this is the Bills’ game to lose.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.