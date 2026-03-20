2026 NFL Trade Tracker: Live Daily Updates on Every Blockbuster and Minor Swap

Kansas City Chiefs to Los Angeles Rams (03/11)
The Trade: L.A. Rams acquire CB Trent McDuffie in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder, and a 2027 third-round selection.
The Rams went fishing for whales and landed the biggest catch on the market in Trent McDuffie. Not only did they pay a premium in draft picks, but they also made McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a $124 million extension, signaling that they are all-in on a Super Bowl run.