4 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried Heading Into the Divisional Round

4. Chicago Bears (NFC No. 2 Seed)

Why They Should Be Worried: The Bears are riding high after a thrilling 31–27 comeback win over their arch-rival Packers, but the emotional toll of that game, combined with the defensive vulnerabilities they exposed, is a red flag. Chicago’s defense gave up 27 points at home, and they now welcome a Los Angeles Rams offense that is firing on all cylinders.

The Rams just went on the road and dropped 34 points on the Carolina Panthers, proving they can score in bunches away from SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles has the postseason pedigree and explosive playmaking ability that can turn a game into a track meet. If the Bears' defense starts slowly or suffers an emotional hangover from the Green Bay victory, the Rams have the firepower to silence Soldier Field early.

