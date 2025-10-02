49ers vs Rams: Best NFL Player Props for Thursday Night Football

‌



Week 5 in the NFL kicks off with an NFC West showdown as the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) on Thursday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Rams -7.5 (-120) | Total: 44.5

Rams -7.5 (-120) | 44.5 Moneyline: Rams (-480)

SF RB Christian McCaffrey OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

With quarterback Brock Purdy ruled out and multiple 49ers wideouts sidelined, McCaffrey’s pass-game usage should stay elevated. The star back is averaging 76.3 receiving yards per game this season, clearing tonight’s 54.5 prop in three of his first four outings. Expect more of the same in a game where the Niners are expected to be playing from behind.

LAR WR Puka Nacua OVER 96.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Nacua has been a man on a mission in the early going, leading the NFL in catches (42), targets (50), and yards (503). The former BYU standout has tallied 112+ receiving yards in three of his first four games, including a massive 170-yard performance in last week’s win over the Colts. Needless to say, tonight’s 96.5 line feels relatively modest given Nacua’s insane production. Give me the Over.

