NFL · 5 hours ago

5 Bold Predictions for Week 5 of the NFL Season

TJ Inman

Host · Writer

  • 5. Wounded Ravens Rally

    The Baltimore Ravens are struggling, sitting at 1-3 and already two games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Ravens have surrendered 133 points through four weeks, and they are without at least seven meaningful defensive players due to injury. A hamstring injury is hampering star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it seems unlikely he’ll play this week as the Ravens take on the desperate Houston Texans. A wounded team with pride is a dangerous animal, and I think the Ravens dig deep, find a way to pound the ball with Derrick Henry after a couple of poor weeks and fumbles from him, and rally for a big “culture win” over the Texans.

    Week 5: Texans (-1.5) at Ravens

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. QB Controversy Heats Up in San Francisco

    Is there some buyer’s remorse in San Francisco? The 49ers paid Brock Purdy $265 million on a long-term contract, but regression from the would-be franchise player is likely causing some stress for head coach Kyle Shanahan. Purdy struggled during the 2023 playoffs, with subpar performances against both Green Bay and Detroit, and his form was similarly subpar in 2024, marked by accuracy issues and poor decision-making. That has continued in his two games this season, with four interceptions already thrown, and backup Mac Jones outplayed him. The 49ers have yet another injury crisis as they take on the Rams in a key NFC West clash on Thursday night, and another bad showing by Purdy tonight will ramp up the calls for a change at quarterback in San Fran.

    Week 5: 49ers at Rams (-7.5)

  • 3. Pittsburgh's March Towards a 5-1 Showdown With Green Bay Continues

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 3-1 after using brute force and physicality to overwhelm the Minnesota Vikings in a dominant Week 4 victory. Every NFL team is “big,” but the Pittsburgh Steelers are big by even NFL standards, and they are utilizing that to blitz the quarterback relentlessly and pound the ball with a strong rushing attack. Aaron Rodgers is not being asked to do much at all and it’s working well plus the defense is playing well. The Steelers may very well shut out the Cleveland Browns next weekend as they turn to Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, and then they get another backup as they take on Cincinnati. After those matchups? A very juicy game against the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh might not have the offensive firepower to make a Super Bowl run, but no one wants to face a Mike Tomlin team that can bully the opposition like this one has proven it can do.

  • 4. Jaxson Dart Suffers 1st Loss

    The New York Giants stunned the Los Angeles Chargers as head coach Brian Daboll turned to Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but the win came at a price as electric receiver Malik Nabers was lost for the season. The trio of Nabors, rookie running back Cam Skattebo, and Dart should be a lot of fun in the future, but for now, the Giants are going to have to figure out how to make the most of the offense without Nabors. Dart only had 111 passing yards last week, and Daboll asked him to run the ball more than you’d like to see, as he took several big hits. Dart is a fairly well-built guy, but no quarterback can consistently take a beating in the NFL while staying healthy. The Giants need to be very careful with a dangerous Philadelphia defense coming to town this Sunday. Hammer the Eagles to win and keep the Giants under their team total.

    Week 5: Eagles (-7.5) at Giants

