5 Bold Predictions for Week 5 of the NFL Season

5. Wounded Ravens Rally

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling, sitting at 1-3 and already two games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Ravens have surrendered 133 points through four weeks, and they are without at least seven meaningful defensive players due to injury. A hamstring injury is hampering star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it seems unlikely he’ll play this week as the Ravens take on the desperate Houston Texans. A wounded team with pride is a dangerous animal, and I think the Ravens dig deep, find a way to pound the ball with Derrick Henry after a couple of poor weeks and fumbles from him, and rally for a big “culture win” over the Texans.

Week 5: Texans (-1.5) at Ravens

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.