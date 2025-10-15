5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 7)

‌



Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Washington Commanders

After six weeks of action, the Washington Commanders (3-3) have alternated wins and losses. Still, this is a team that had high expectations for 2025, especially after qualifying for the NFC title game last January. As it is now, the Commanders are playing reasonably well on offense, producing 26.3 PPG. However, Washington’s defense has been suspect at times. They have given up 356.8 total YPG, which is the seventh-worst in the NFL currently.

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Entering Week 7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are the darlings of the league. NFL.com is confident enough in the Bucs to place them first overall on their latest power rankings. Admittedly, having the top record warrants that respect. However, the sportsbooks do not align with this notion. Presently, Tampa Bay is listed with 18-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LX (at FanDuel), which is tied for the seventh-shortest pricing. The offense is good here, but the Buccaneers have given up 25.2 PPG to opponents. We’ll see how that fares down the stretch.

3) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) have now dropped games to inferior opponents in back-to-back weeks. Of course, the Bills boast tremendous talent, but there appears to be a lack of discipline or focus at this time. Buffalo has been flagged for 351 yards of penalties in 2025, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL. From there, the Bills’ defense ranks 17th in both scoring (22.8 PPG) and yardage (323.5 YPG). Regardless, this team is among the top three teams at all Super Bowl markets across America.

2) Indianapolis Colts

Surprisingly, the Indianapolis Colts (5-1) sit atop the AFC. The Colts are currently the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, which is likely not what many would have predicted over the offseason. However, it should be noted that they have played one of the easier schedules (-2.26 SOS) in the NFL to this point. Indy’s defense has been solid, but not exactly suffocating. They’ve allowed 329.2 total YPG: 19th overall. Still, the Colts are the odds-on favorite to win the AFC South, yielding -130 at FanDuel Sportsbook’s divisional market.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

After going nearly a year between losses, the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) dropped two games in five days. In both contests, the Eagles looked to be stuck in second gear. Philly’s massive offensive line is not getting the same push as last season. The Birds have churned out only 95.3 rushing YPG compared to 179.3 YPG on the ground in 2024. Through the air, Philadelphia is producing just 179.2 YPG, which is the fourth-lowest clip in football right now. Either way, FanDuel has the Eagles at +500 odds to win the conference: third in the market.

