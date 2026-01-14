5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After the Wild Card Round

5. Green Bay Packers (Eliminated)

Concern: Losing a playoff game is painful, but blowing a 21-3 lead to the Chicago Bears is an organizational trauma for Green Bay. For years, the Packers owned this rivalry, but their inability to close out the game, specifically the defense's failure to get a stop in the fourth quarter, signals a shift in the NFC North power dynamic.

Outlook: The conversation has shifted directly to the sideline. While Matt LaFleur has historically stacked regular-season wins, a collapse of this magnitude raises uncomfortable questions: Has this team reached its hard ceiling under his leadership?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.