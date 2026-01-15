5 NFL Teams With Serious Questions After Wild Card Weekend

1. San Francisco 49ers (Advanced)

Concern: The 49ers pulled off a gritty 23-19 upset over the Eagles in Philadelphia, but the cost was astronomical as star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles. For an offense that relies heavily on Kittle’s versatility in both the run game and passing attack, this is a nightmare scenario.

Outlook: San Fran must now travel to face its bitter division rivals, the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks, who are well-rested and stymied the Niners’ offense in their last meeting. Without their emotional leader and safety blanket for Brock Purdy, the 49ers are walking into a buzzsaw at Lumen Field.

2. Buffalo Bills (Advanced)

Concern: The Bills edged Jacksonville 27-24, but they are limping into the next round… literally. Josh Allen took a beating, requiring medical attention for both a leg issue and a hand injury during the game. While he finished the contest, his mobility and accuracy could be compromised. On top of that, Buffalo lost wideouts Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers to torn ACL’s, depleting an already thin receiver room.

Outlook: Buffalo heads to Mile High to take on the top-seeded Denver Broncos. Facing a rested, suffocating Broncos defense at altitude with a banged-up quarterback is arguably the most challenging task of the Divisional Round.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (Eliminated)

Concern: LA’s 16-3 loss to the Patriots was an offensive catastrophe. The Chargers have now managed just one offensive touchdown scored in their last two playoff appearances combined.

Outlook: The organization has already fired Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman in the aftermath. Despite having an elite talent in Justin Herbert, the Chargers continue to look broken fundamentally. Can the current regime ever maximize its quarterback’s prime before his window begins to close?

4. Houston Texans (Advanced)

Concern: The final score of Houston’s Monday night win over the Steelers (30-6) looks dominant, but it hides the fact that C.J. Stroud fumbled five times (lost two) and tossed a red zone interception. The Texans’ defense played lights out, stifling Pittsburgh, which allowed the offense to overcome those mistakes.

Outlook: Houston cannot rely on the opposing offense to be inept come Sunday. The Texans travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots, who just suffocated the Chargers and boasted the league’s fifth-ranked offense during the regular season (28.1 PPG). Stroud’s carelessness with the football could be fatal to Houston’s Super Bowl hopes.

5. Green Bay Packers (Eliminated)

Concern: Losing a playoff game is painful, but blowing a 21-3 lead to the Chicago Bears is an organizational trauma for Green Bay. For years, the Packers owned this rivalry, but their inability to close out the game, specifically the defense’s failure to get a stop in the fourth quarter, signals a shift in the NFC North power dynamic.

Outlook: The conversation has shifted directly to the sideline. While Matt LaFleur has historically stacked regular-season wins, a collapse of this magnitude raises uncomfortable questions: Has this team reached its hard ceiling under his leadership?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.