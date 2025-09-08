Best Vikings Anytime TD Scorer Props for Monday Night Football vs Bears

‌



The Minnesota Vikings kick off their 2025 season tonight under the primetime lights, as they battle NFC North rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football.

Below are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for Kevin O’Connell’s squad, who come into this one as slight -1.5-point favorites.

MIN RB Aaron Jones (+150)

Jones found the endzone in both meetings against the Bears last season. Chicago’s run defense struggled mightily all year, allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns (18) and the third-highest yards per carry (4.93).

With QB J.J. McCarthy making his first career NFL start, Minnesota should strongly feature the run, especially if Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring; doubtful) is sidelined. Jones handled 42 red-zone carries last season, and while newcomer Jordan Mason may vulture some goal-line work as the bigger back, Jones remains the lead option and should get the first crack at scoring opportunities.

MIN WR Justin Jefferson (+120)

Jefferson tied his career-high with ten touchdowns in 2024, including one against Chicago in Week 15. On the season, the star wideout was featured heavily in the red zone, drawing 13 targets inside the 10-yard line while commanding a team-best 29.5% share in such situations.

Jefferson’s scoring outlook only improves with the suspension of teammate Jordan Addison (9 TDs last season), not to mention a banged-up Chicago secondary that could be down starters Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring), both of whom are listed as questionable. At +120, Jefferson holds the shortest odds to hit paydirt, and for good reason.

