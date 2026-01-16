Betting the Sidelines: Kalshi Predicts All 9 NFL Head Coach Hires

More than a quarter of the NFL now has an opening at head coach; this slideshow provides the Kalshi markets for all nine openings, and where they may land.

Head Coaching Openings & Kalshi Predictions

Saving Kyler Murray: The Cardinals’ Search for an Offensive Architect

Former Coach: Jonathan Gannon

Jonathan Gannon Time of Firing: Season’s End

Season’s End 2025 Record: 4-13

Arizona Cardinals Next Head Coach Odds

Vance Joseph – 20%

Joe Brady – 17%

Klint Kubiak – 16%

Brian Flores – 11%

Robert Saleh – 10%

The Front-Runner: Why Joe Brady is the Top Choice for the Desert

The Cardinals must find their answer at QB this offseason. After firing Jonathan Gannon, who is a defensive mind, Arizona may look to pair its next young QB with an offensive guy like Joe Brady. Brady’s name has been gaining traction lately, and this could be his chance.

A Gold Mine in Georgia: Falcons Hunt for the Missing Piece

Former Coach: Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris Time of Firing: Season’s End

Season’s End 2025 Record: 8-9

Atlanta Falcons Next Head Coach Odds

Klint Kubiak – 24%

Kevin Stefanski – 23%

Mike McDaniel – 22%

John Harbaugh – 18%

Mike Tomlin – 14%

The Proven Winner: Why Kevin Stefanski Fits the Falcons’ Timeline

The Falcons’ job feels like one of the top openings available. Despite their questions surrounding the quarterback, they have an offense featuring Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, who may have finally broken through. Paired with a young and very talented defense, this Atlanta team is not far off from reaching the postseason once again. Kevin Stefanski feels like the right guy to lead a team that is ready to compete for an NFC South Title next season and beyond.

End of an Era: Can the Ravens Keep Their Winning Culture Alive?

Former Coach: John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh Time of Firing: Season’s End

Season’s End 2025 Record: 8-9

Baltimore Ravens Next Head Coach Odds

Jesse Minter – 29%

Kevin Stefanski – 19%

Mike Tomlin – 16%

Klint Kubiak – 14%

Brian Flores – 12%

The New-Age Scheme: Why Klint Kubiak is the Ravens’ Next

Not many would argue that the top job available on the market is with the Baltimore Ravens, who moved on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. Klint Kubiak is viewed by many as the best young offensive mind available. Pairing two-time MVP Lamar Jackson with Kubiak’s scheme, and the Ravens offense could find another level. Kubiak’s success with Sam Darnold in Seattle has put him in a prime position to land a job this cycle. Firing Harbaugh signaled the Ravens are ready to move into a new era, and for a franchise as stable as they come, Kubiak could have a tenure similar to Harbaugh’s, at just 38 years old.

Cleaning Up the Dawg Pound: Browns Pivot Toward Defensive Stability

Former Coach: Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Time of Firing: Season’s End

Season’s End 2025 Record: 5-12

Cleveland Browns Next Head Coach Odds

Mike McDaniel – 19%

John Harbaugh – 17%

Grant Udinski – 15%

Klint Kubiak – 9%

Nathan Scheelhaase – 9%

The Safe Bet: Why Jim Schwartz is the Browns’ Leading Candidate

For all the Browns’ flaws over the past few seasons, the defense has consistently been near the top of the league in many categories. While it helps having a generational player in Myles Garrett, Jim Schwartz has been one of the league’s most successful and respected defensive coordinators. The Browns have already interviewed him, showing clear interest in his defensive success and past head-coaching experience. If paired with the right offensive coordinator, things could head in the right direction under Schwartz.

Jackpot in Vegas? Building a Future Around the No. 1 Overall Pick

Former Coach: Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll Time of Firing: Season’s End

Season’s End 2025 Record: 3-14

Las Vegas Raiders Next Head Coach Odds

Brian Flores – 32%

Klint Kubiak – 16%

Davis Webb – 14%

Jeff Hafley – 13%

Kevin Stefanski – 11%

The Developmental Choice: Why Jeff Hafley is the Raiders’ High-Value Play

For the third consecutive offseason, the Raiders will be looking for a new head coach. Owning the No. 1 overall pick and likely to select Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas is hoping for the Head Coach/QB pairing to stick around for a long time. Jeff Hafley has prior head-coaching experience at the college level but has served as the Packers’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Green Bay’s connections should land him an offensive coordinator who can help develop his rookie and turn the franchise around.

South Beach Shuffle: The Wildcard Search for a New Defensive Identity

Former Coach: Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel Time of Firing: Season’s End

Season’s End 2025 Record: 7-10

Miami Dolphins Next Head Coach Odds

Jeff Hafley – 28%

Mike Tomlin – 13%

Kevin Stefanski – 12%

Robert Saleh – 10%

Matt LaFleur – 10%

The Gritty Vet: Why Robert Saleh is the Dolphins’ Toughest Match

The Miami Dolphins job feels like a bit of a wildcard. You never know what to expect with the owner, Stephen Ross. Will they hand John Harbaugh a blank check? Will they bring in another young offensive mind? Miami could use a head coach with experience, especially one who has been through the wringer. Robert Saleh brings experience and a defensive scheme that has found success everywhere he has been. People forget, for all his faults, Saleh squeezed seven wins out of the Zach Wilson-led Jets two years in a row.

The Recruitment of a Lifetime: Giants Go All-In on an Elite Target

Former Coach: Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll Time of Firing: Week 10

Week 10 2025 Record: 4-13

New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds

John Harbaugh – 53%

Kevin Stefanski – 24%

Mike McCarthy – 11%

Mike Tomlin – 6%

Kliff Kingsbury – 4%

The Dream Hire: Why the Giants Won’t Be Denied John Harbaugh

The New York Giants have made their intentions of landing John Harbaugh crystal clear. From Chris Mara visiting Harbaugh at his house for dinner, to franchise legend Tom Coughlin giving his recruiting pitch, the Giants are pulling out all the stops to have the long-time Baltimore Ravens coach as the team’s next franchise leader. At the end of the day, it feels like the Giants will not be denied with this one.

A Legendary Void: Replacing Mike Tomlin’s Standard in the Steel City

Former Coach: Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin Time of Firing: Season’s End (Stepped Down)

Season’s End (Stepped Down) 2025 Record: 9-8

Pittsburgh Steelers Next Head Coach Odds

Chris Shula – 18%

Brian Flores – 18%

Jesse Minter – 13%

Mike McCarthy – 12%

Kevin Stefanski – 11%

The Hard-Nosed Heritage: Why Brian Flores is the Steelers’ Destiny

For just the fourth time since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a new head coach. Long-time coach Mike Tomlin informed the team this morning that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 2007. The markets suggest the Steelers will look for another hard-nosed defensive mind. Due to his proven success as a head coach and his past ties to the Steelers, Brian Flores feels like the most likely direction the Rooneys will take. Flores will step into a team that, despite their questions at QB, has plenty of talent on the roster to remain competitive, while simultaneously searching for their young quarterback.

Developing Cam Ward: The Titans’ High-Stakes Bet on Innovation

Former Coach: Brian Callahan

Brian Callahan Time of Firing: Week 6

Week 6 2025 Record: 3-14

Tennessee Titans Next Head Coach Odds

Matt Nagy – 33%

Brian Daboll – 14%

Mike McDaniel – 14%

John Harbaugh – 14%

Robert Saleh – 13%

The Offensive Genius: Why Mike McDaniel is the Perfect Fit for Tennessee

Mike McDaniel checks two boxes for the Tennessee Titans. Prior head coaching experience with proven success, and success working with quarterbacks. Cam Ward will enter his second season after showing encouraging signs as a rookie. Pairing a young, talented quarterback with an innovative offensive mind in McDaniel feels like a path that could help turn its fortunes around, especially if he can bring along a successful defensive coordinator.