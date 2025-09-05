Chiefs vs Chargers: Best Player Props for Week 1 Friday Night Football

‌



Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season continues tonight as AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, part of the league’s International Series.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil TV Channel: N/A

N/A Streaming: YouTube, YouTube TV

YouTube, YouTube TV Spread: Chiefs -3 (-115) | Total: 46.5

Chiefs -3 (-115) | 46.5 Moneyline: Chiefs (-166) | Chargers (+142)

KC WR Xavier Worthy OVER 5.5 Receptions (+112)

With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension, Worthy will operate as the Chiefs’ top receiver. The speedster enjoyed a strong finish to last season, recording 6+ receptions in five of his final six games (including postseason). Against a Chargers secondary featuring exploitable matchups in cornerbacks Donte Jackson (50.1 PFF Grade) and Cam Hart (56.6 PFF Grade), Worthy projects for heavy volume. Give me the Over.

LAC RB Omarion Hampton UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Chargers’ 2025 first-round selection, Hampton, draws a difficult debut assignment against a Chiefs defense that ranked in the top ten in rushing yards allowed per game last season. The former UNC standout is also expected to split work with veteran Najee Harris, who is cleared to play after missing most of training camp due to a superficial eye injury. Between Kansas City’s stout front and the uncertainty of LA’s backfield rotation, Hampton’s rushing outlook feels capped. Give me the Under.

