Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet TDs Today | Thursday Night Football

The 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles under the primetime lights, and bettors are already zeroing in on the touchdown markets. Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and DeVonta Smith headline the most popular plays to find the end zone, while Philly’s defense and special teams unit is also drawing action.

With scoring history, matchup data, and betting trends in play, here’s a closer look at BetMGM’s most heavily bet touchdown props and first touchdown markets for the NFL’s opening night.

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-185) | First TD +375

Saquon Barkley enters the opener fresh off a career season with 2,005 rushing yards, 13 scores, and a 5.8 YPC average. Dallas was shredded on the ground last season, ranking 29th against the run (137.1 YPG), making Barkley an obvious target in the anytime scorer market. He burned the Cowboys for 66 and 167 yards in two matchups last year, though he didn’t score in either game. That’s fueling interest in the first touchdown bet at +375, with bettors expecting the volume and matchup to finally pay off in the red zone.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-150) | First TD +550

Jalen Hurts remains one of the most reliable goal-line options in football. He ranked third among QBs in rushing yards (630) and led all quarterbacks — and tied for fifth overall — with 14 rushing touchdowns. Against Dallas last season, Hurts rushed for 57 yards and two scores in his lone meeting, bringing his career tally to three rushing TDs in six games against the Cowboys. His sneaks and red-zone carries make him a top option in both the anytime and first touchdown markets, where +550 is a price bettors can’t resist.

A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+165) | First TD +900

A.J. Brown produced 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games last season. Against Dallas, he totaled eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown across two meetings. His size and explosiveness make him the Eagles’ premier big-play receiver and a constant red-zone threat. The +165 anytime TD line has plenty of appeal, while +900 for the first touchdown prop is drawing sharp money as bettors look for value in a game where Philly’s passing game should test Dallas’ secondary.

CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (+140) | First TD +1000

CeeDee Lamb remains Dak Prescott’s go-to weapon, hauling in 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six scores a year ago. He was limited to six catches for just 21 yards in his lone meeting with Philadelphia last season, but that hasn’t cooled off bettors. The +140 anytime TD number is still one of the most popular tickets on the board, and his +1000 first touchdown price offers big-time value if Dallas strikes first through the air. Lamb’s role as the focal point of the Cowboys’ passing game makes him hard to ignore.

DeVonta Smith First TD +1000

DeVonta Smith quietly had one of the most efficient scoring seasons in the NFL last year, catching 68 passes for 833 yards with 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He burned Dallas for 134 yards and two touchdowns across two meetings in 2024, proving he’s a dangerous complement to Brown. Smith’s +1000 first touchdown odds have become one of the most popular long-shot plays, with bettors expecting his chemistry with Hurts to shine once again in this rivalry spot.

Eagles D/ST Anytime TD (+500)

The Eagles defense and special teams are also drawing action, listed at +500 to score. Philly’s unit ranked 15th in sacks (41), 12th in interceptions (13), and was elite in expected points by pass defense, leading the league at +23.56. Dallas has shown vulnerability in pass protection at times, and a turnover or special teams spark could flip this market. It’s a high-risk, high-reward prop that bettors love to sprinkle on opening night.

TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet Touchdowns

Saquon Barkley -185

Jalen Hurts -150

A.J. Brown +165

CeeDee Lamb +140

PHI D/ST+500

TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet 1st Touchdowns (Handle)

Saquon Barkley +375

Jalen Hurts +550

CeeDee Lamb +1000

A.J. Brown +900

DeVonta Smith +1000

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets