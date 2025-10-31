NFL Week 9 Most Bet Player Props: Gibbs, Nix and Rice Seeing Action

The NFL season keeps rolling, and Week 9 offers plenty of opportunities for sharp bettors to find value in the player prop market. From explosive running backs to emerging pass-catchers, these are the five most bet player props at BetMGM heading into this weekend’s slate.

1. Tyler Warren (IND) Over 55.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tyler Warren has become a steady threat in the Indianapolis Colts’ passing attack, catching 37 passes on 50 targets for 492 yards this season. He’s gone over this number in five games and nearly did it again with 53 yards in another. The Steelers’ defense ranks last in the NFL against the pass (273.3 YPG) and has been tormented by tight ends, allowing a league-high 79.3 receiving yards per game to the position. Expect Warren to stay busy against a defense that can’t stop the middle of the field.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) Over 71.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Jahmyr Gibbs has exploded over the past few weeks for the Detroit Lions, ranking 10th in the NFL with 526 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry. He’s gone over this total three times, including a season-best 136 yards in last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense ranks ninth-worst in the league, surrendering 130.4 rushing yards per game, giving Gibbs a favorable matchup to continue his breakout campaign.

3. Daniel Jones (IND) Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Daniel Jones has been one of the more efficient passers in the league this year, averaging 257.8 passing yards per game and going over this total five times. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary has been a problem all season, ranking dead last in yards allowed through the air and giving up a 67.5% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks. With plenty of weapons at his disposal, Jones should once again clear this mark with ease.

4. Bo Nix (DEN) Over 20.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Bo Nix’s mobility has quietly become a key part of the Denver Broncos’ offensive game plan. The talented pivot is averaging 21.4 rushing yards per game on 4.9 carries and has gone over this number in four games while hitting 20 once. The Houston Texans rank fifth against the run (88.4 YPG) and have also contained scrambling QBs, allowing 12.3 rushing yards per game to the position, the second-fewest in football. Expect Nix to extend plays and pick up chunk gains with his legs.

5. Rashee Rice (KC) Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

After serving his six-game suspension, Rashee Rice has hit the ground running with 16 catches for 135 yards in two games. He’s already Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable target in key spots. The Buffalo Bills’ defense ranks second in the league against the pass (161.9 YPG), and they’ve allowed the seventh-fewest yards to wideouts (135.9 per game). Despite the tough matchup, bettors are behind Rice to break loose downfield in a primetime spot.

NFL Week 9 Most Bet Player Props

NFL Week 9 Player Props Market Closing Bell

From Gibbs’s continued dominance on the ground to Warren’s mismatch against Pittsburgh, bettors are zeroing in on value across multiple markets. Expect heavy action on these five names as Week 9 unfolds.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets