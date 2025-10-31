NFL Week 9 Most Bet Anytime TDs: Tucker Kraft Works

The touchdown market is heating up for Week 9, and NFL bettors are hammering familiar names to find the end zone again. Whether it’s explosive running backs, emerging tight ends, or deep-play threats, these five players have drawn the most betting action at BetMGM to score a touchdown this weekend.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. TreVeyon Henderson (NE) +175

TreVeyon Henderson continues to play an all-purpose role in the New England Patriots offense, totaling 53 carries for 228 rushing yards and 16 catches for 99 receiving yards on the season. He’s found the end zone once on the ground and faces a tough matchup this week against an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks second in total yards allowed (275.6 per game) but struggles to contain running backs in the red zone. Atlanta has surrendered a league-high four receiving TDs and three rushing TDs to the position, setting up Henderson for a prime scoring spot.

ATL vs NE Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) -200

Few backs have been more dependable than Jahmyr Gibbs, who’s tied for fifth in the NFL with six rushing TDs and has one receiving touchdown as well. He’s scored in five games for the Detroit Lions this season, including three straight. The Minnesota Vikings defense has been solid but far from airtight, ranking 14th in total defense (318.4 YPG) and allowing four rushing scores to opposing backs. Gibbs’ explosiveness and volume near the goal line make him one of the safest bets on the board.

MIN vs DET Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

3. Tyler Warren (IND) +135

Tyler Warren has been a go-to target in the red zone for the Indianapolis Colts, with three touchdown receptions in 2025, each coming in different games. He’s a constant mismatch for defenses, and this week’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary is ideal. Pittsburgh ranks 30th in total defense (386 YPG) and 22nd in scoring defense (25.0 PPG) while giving up the second-most touchdowns to tight ends (six) this year. Warren has proven to capitalize when defenses collapse on the run game.

IND vs PIT Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

4. Jameson Williams (DET) +200

Jameson Williams’ big-play ability makes him a threat to score every time he touches the ball. With 17 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns, he’s already shown signs of chemistry with Jared Goff. The Vikings allow just 188 passing yards per game (eighth fewest), but have still given up seven touchdowns to wide receivers, tied for 12th most in the league. Williams’ vertical speed gives him real upside to cash this bet early.

5. Tucker Kraft (GB) +100

Tucker Kraft continues to be one of the league’s most productive tight ends for the Green Bay Packers, ranking third in the NFL with six touchdown catches and sitting among the leaders at his position in both receptions (30) and yards (469). The Carolina Panthers will have their hands full — they’re 11th in total defense (310 YPG) but have quietly been vulnerable against tight ends, allowing the eighth-most TD catches to the position this year. Kraft’s red-zone presence makes him a favorite to score again.

CAR vs GB Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

NFL Week 9 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns

1. TreVeyon Henderson +175

2. Jahmyr Gibbs -200

3. Tyler Warren +135

4. Jameson Williams +200

5. Tucker Kraft +100

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

NFL Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

With dynamic runners like Gibbs and versatile weapons like Warren and Kraft on the board, bettors are backing proven touchdown producers across multiple positions. Expect fireworks in Week 9 as these five continue to draw heavy betting action at BetMGM.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets