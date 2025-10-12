Does Houston Play Today? NFL Schedule for Texans’ Next Game

‌



The 2025 NFL campaign is well underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Houston Texans schedule right here.

Does Houston Play Today?

No, the Houston Texans do play today in Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Texans are coming off a win over the Baltimore Ravens and sit with a 2-3 record. Houston will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The Texans will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field. The Texans enter as three-point underdogs, sitting at +130 on the moneyline.

Houston is tied with the eighth-best odds to win the AFC at +2000. The Texans’ odds of winning the Super Bowl sit at +4000.

What does the rest of the Texans’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.

Houston Texans 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Sep. 7 Houston 9, LA Rams 14 Sept. 15 Houston 19, Tampa Bay 20 Sept. 21 Houston 10, Jacksonville 17 Sept. 28 Houston 26, Tenneessee 0 Oct. 5 Houston 44, Baltimore 10 Oct. 12 Bye Oct. 20 @ Seattle Oct. 26 vs San Francisco Nov. 2 vs Denver Nov. 9 vs Jacksonville Nov. 16 @ Tennessee Nov. 20 vs Buffalo Nov. 30 @ Indianapolis Dec. 7 @ Kansas City Dec. 14 vs Arizona Dec. 21 vs Las Vegas TBD – Flex Game @ Los Angeles TBD – Flex Game vs Indianapolis

