Does Houston Play Today? NFL Schedule for Texans’ Next Game
The 2025 NFL campaign is well underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Houston Texans schedule right here.
Does Houston Play Today?
No, the Houston Texans do play today in Week 6 of the NFL season.
The Texans are coming off a win over the Baltimore Ravens and sit with a 2-3 record. Houston will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The Texans will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field. The Texans enter as three-point underdogs, sitting at +130 on the moneyline.
Houston is tied with the eighth-best odds to win the AFC at +2000. The Texans’ odds of winning the Super Bowl sit at +4000.
What does the rest of the Texans’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.
Houston Texans 2025 Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Sep. 7
|Houston 9, LA Rams 14
|Sept. 15
|Houston 19, Tampa Bay 20
|Sept. 21
|Houston 10, Jacksonville 17
|Sept. 28
|Houston 26, Tenneessee 0
|Oct. 5
|Houston 44, Baltimore 10
|Oct. 12
|Bye
|Oct. 20
|@ Seattle
|Oct. 26
|vs San Francisco
|Nov. 2
|vs Denver
|Nov. 9
|vs Jacksonville
|Nov. 16
|@ Tennessee
|Nov. 20
|vs Buffalo
|Nov. 30
|@ Indianapolis
|Dec. 7
|@ Kansas City
|Dec. 14
|vs Arizona
|Dec. 21
|vs Las Vegas
|TBD – Flex Game
|@ Los Angeles
|TBD – Flex Game
|vs Indianapolis
