2026 NFL Draft: ESPN Highlights Fatal Flaws For the Top 10 Quarterbacks

Raw 2024-25 Stats: 24 starts, 428-for-707 passing, 5,868 yards, 60.5% completion rate, 34 TDs, 2.8% INT rate, 7.7% sack rate, 48% success rate, 7.4 yards per dropback, 236 non-sack rushes for 1,837 yards and 16 TDs
Total QBR Rank (out of 84): 15th (76.7)
Why He Might Fail: "His bad plays were worse (and more frequent) than anyone else's on this list." - Bill Connelly
SportsGrid’s Take: Taylen Green is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in this class, but also one of the most volatile. His dual-threat ability jumps off the page with 5,868 passing yards and 1,837 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns on the ground, giving him one of the highest ceilings in the draft. However, the inconsistency is just as glaring, reflected in his 60.5% completion rate and 2.8% interception rate. Green thrives when playing freely and attacking defenses, but that same aggressiveness often leads to costly mistakes. If he can clean up the decision-making while maintaining his explosiveness, he could outperform his draft slot, but right now, he remains a high-risk, high-reward projection.