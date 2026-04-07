2026 NFL Draft: ESPN Highlights Fatal Flaws For the Top 10 Quarterbacks

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Raw 2024-25 Stats: 23 starts, 533-for-872 passing, 6,752 yards, 61.1% completion rate, 59 TDs, 2.3% INT rate, 4.1% sack rate, 46.2% success rate, 7.1 yards per dropback, 82 non-sack rushes for 500 yards and seven TDs

Total QBR Rank (out of 84): 17th (76.4)

Why He Might Fail: "There are a lot of guys in this batch who throw quickly and don't put the ball at risk. He's not the safest of the bunch." - Bill Connelly

SportsGrid’s Take: Sawyer Robertson put up some of the most eye-popping production in the class, throwing for 6,752 yards and 59 touchdowns, but questions about consistency and overall polish remain. His 61.1% completion rate and 2.3% interception rate point to a quarterback who can create big plays but also leaves room for mistakes. Robertson operated in high-volume, high-scoring environments, which inflated his counting stats but didn’t always translate to efficiency. Without a standout trait separating him from the rest of the pack, he projects as a developmental option who will need to refine his decision-making to carve out a role at the next level.