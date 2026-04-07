2026 NFL Draft Buzz! ESPN on Sleeper QBs, Hoosiers on Rise, Potential Trades

Defensive Tackles to Watch

The DT class lacks a guaranteed top-20 pick but offers impact potential. Gracen Halton (Oklahoma), Zane Durant (Penn State), and Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana) provide quickness and disruption. At the same time, Nick Barrett (South Carolina) stands out as a run-stuffing anchor with 28 solo tackles, 14 run stuffs, and two sacks in 2025.

"Barrett is a brick wall against the run and should go off the board on Day 3." - Mike Miller

This group blends archetypes that can fit multiple defensive schemes, giving teams options later in the draft.

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