2026 NFL Draft Buzz! ESPN on Sleeper QBs, Hoosiers on Rise, Potential Trades

The league buzz around Jermod McCoy peaked Tuesday at his pro day, and for good reason. After missing all of the 2025 season with a torn ACL and skipping the combine, the top cornerback prospect needed a statement. McCoy delivered. Scouts watched him post a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-7 broad jump, showcasing explosiveness and elite recovery from injury. Standing 6-foot, 193 pounds with a 31¼-inch arm length, he still holds a measurable advantage over fellow top corner Mansoor Delane, giving him a real edge in CB1 conversations.
"McCoy is back in the running for CB1. He did everything, including positional drills, and the size and athleticism are there." - Mike Miller
McCoy’s health was always the lingering question, but now it’s a matter of fit and scheme. Teams from the Giants to the Cowboys are circling, and after seeing him in action, it’s clear he’s ready to be counted among the top-15 picks in this class.