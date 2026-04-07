Mel Kiper’s Latest Top 10 Quarterback Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Quarterback

The 2026 NFL Draft cycle has shifted into high gear, and the quarterback market is officially taking shape. In his definitive March 30 update, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. refreshed his Big Board, providing a clear look at the signal-callers set to define the league's future. While Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza remains the undisputed No. 1 overall prospect, the movement behind him suggests NFL front offices are beginning to lock in their preferences.

Big Board Risers and Positional Shuffles

The "elite" tier of this class is expanding, as Alabama’s Ty Simpson solidified his status at No. 2, surging five spots to No. 20 overall on Kiper’s Big Board. Simpson now joins Mendoza as the only two passers to crack the Top 25. While much of the field remains steady, we saw a minor shuffle in the rankings as North Dakota State's Cole Payton climbed one slot, trading places with Arkansas standout Taylen Green. With Penn State's Drew Allar also trending up while LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier slides, the battle for the "next wave" of franchise passers is officially on.

Also included are the NFL Scouting Combine measurements, the results, 2025 college spots, and which quarterbacks made it to ESPN's latest three-round Mock Draft with Kiper, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates making the picks.