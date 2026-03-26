ESPN’s Matt Miller Ranks Top 25 Prospects | NFL Draft Combine Results

Sonny Styles's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 244 lbs.
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 32 7/8"
Sonny Styles blends speed, length, and coverage ability with elite athleticism, making him a true modern linebacker. His transition from safety gives him instincts to move fluidly in space.
"Styles has the length, speed, and range that put him in top-five discussions for linebackers." - Matt Miller
Sonny Styles's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.46
- 10-Yard Split: 1.56
- Vertical Jump: 43.5"
- Broad Jump: 11'2"
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.09
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.26
- Bench Press: n/a