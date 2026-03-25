PFF’s Worst Grades: The Least Favorite 2026 Offseason Move for Every NFL Team

The Strategic Silence of the Rebuild
"Considering the direction of the Dolphins' franchise, the front office unsurprisingly did not make any big investments, outside of Willis, this offseason."
PFF identifies Miami’s lack of investment outside of Malik Willis as their least favorite "move," but acknowledges it aligns with their rebuilding cycle. However, by failing to add veteran "stop-gap" liquidity to their O-line, the Dolphins are ensuring their young QB assets operate in a high-variance environment.