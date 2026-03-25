PFF’s Worst Grades: The Least Favorite 2026 Offseason Move for Every NFL Team

Your Turn: Which "Least Favorite Move" Will Haunt the Front Office Most?

From the Colts' $44M Daniel Jones overpay to the Raiders' Quay Walker blunder, the 2026 market is full of analytics-defying risks.

Let us know in the comments: Which of these moves is the biggest "sell" candidate for you? Don't forget to like and share for more 2026 NFL transaction breakdowns!