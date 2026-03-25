Worst 2026 Offseason Move for All 16 NFC Teams

Your Turn: Which NFC Front Office Failed the Offseason?

The 2026 NFL Offseason has punished front offices that failed to account for positional scarcity and injury-related volatility. While the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints have effectively bet on "luxury" assets over foundational stability, teams like the Philadelphia Eagles are left to face a severe talent drain in the trenches. These moves aren't just one-year mistakes; they represent catastrophic bracket dislocations that will ripple through the NFC power rankings long before the first kickoff in September.

Sound off in the comments: Which of these moves will be the first to lead to a front-office shakeup? Like and share for more 2026 NFL transaction analysis!