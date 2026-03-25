Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft 3.0 | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

The Raiders don’t overthink it here. Fernando Mendoza steps in as the clear-cut franchise quarterback after a dominant season with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. With Las Vegas reshaping the roster around him, this is about handing him the keys from Day 1 and building forward.
"It’s going to be Mendoza, and the Raiders have spent the past two weeks trying to clean up the surroundings for his arrival." - Kiper Jr.
Fernando Mendoza's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 225 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 31 7/8"
Fernando Mendoza's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a