ESPN Ranks the 7 Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

7) QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Position: QB

QB Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Age: 37

37 Experience: 14 Years

14 Years Previous AAV: $45,000,000

$45,000,000 Market Value (Spotrac): $10,700,000

After appearing in 10 games for Atlanta this season, Kirk Cousins entered free agency as a veteran option for teams seeking stability under center. He finished the season with 1,721 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, showing he can still operate efficiently in the right system.

"Cousins grades out as a lower-tier starter in a play-action system that would cater to his field vision and timing." - Matt Bowen