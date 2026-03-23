AFC East Power Shift: Grading the Best Division’s Defining 2026 Offseason Moves

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

The Malik Willis Era: Miami’s High-Stakes Athletic Pivot

The Tua Tagovailoa era is officially in the rearview mirror, replaced by a three-year, $67.5 million bet on the pure, unadulterated ceiling of Malik Willis. With $45 million fully guaranteed, the Miami Dolphins are telling the world they value dual-threat gravity over traditional rhythm, tasking the organization with building a scheme that weaponizes Willis’s elite mobility.

It’s a high-wire act for the Dolphins' front office. Still, if Willis can translate his physical tools into consistent NFL production, the South Florida offense will improve faster than most Miami fans believe at the moment.

Grade: B-

Former Team: Green Bay Packers