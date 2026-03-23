Mel Kiper’s New Top 25 Prospect Rankings | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

Mel Kiper Ranks Top 25 Prospects | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

While most of the sports world was tuning into March Madness, ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his latest Big Board, with a few notable names on the move. There was a minor shuffle at the top with OSU's Sonny Styles jumping ahead of edge rusher David Baily and former teammate safety Caleb Downs, as the Buckeyes continue to have four of the top seven prospects.

Who's in? Kiper added two players to his most recent top 25, with Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods making his return to the Big Board at No. 19. Making his debut on Kiper's overall rankings is another Clemson product in offensive tackle Blake Miller.

Who's out? Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheananchor (previously No. 23) and defensive end Akheem Mesidor (previously No. 24) out of Miami are no longer among the Top 25. They join the likes of Zachariah Branch, CJ Allen, Caleb Lomu, and Denzel Boston as players who were once ranked and are no longer on the Big Board.

Iheananchor is the fifth-ranked offensive tackle, just behind Miller, and ahead of Lomu. Mesidor is now Kiper's fifth-ranked defensive end, behind Clemson's T.J. Parker, who is also not on the Big Board.

We’ve also included NFL Scouting Combine measurements and athletic testing results for all 25 prospects. Some players only participated in position drills, while others opted out of the on-field workouts entirely.