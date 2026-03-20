NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine First Round Predictions Right Now

8. New Orleans Saints: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243
One of the biggest risers after his historic Combine, where he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at 6-5, 244. Styles offers rare coverage ability plus legitimate pass-rush juice. The Saints need a DeMario Davis replacement, and Styles can come in and dominate right away.
Sonny Styles's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 244 lbs.
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 32 7/8"
Sonny Styles's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.46
- 10-Yard Split: 1.56
- Vertical Jump: 43.5"
- Broad Jump: 11'2"
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.09
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.26
- Bench Press: n/a