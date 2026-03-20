NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine First Round Predictions Right Now

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193

Strong Combine performance and starting-caliber traits make Johnson a logical late-first selection. The Seahawks may be able to retain Josh Jobe, but it is unlikely they'll be able to retain Riq Woolen.

Chris Johnson's Measurements

Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 193 lbs.

193 lbs. Hand: 9 7/8"

9 7/8" Arm: 30 5/8"

Chris Johnson's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.4

4.4 10-Yard Split: 1.54

1.54 Vertical Jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad Jump: 10'6"

10'6" 3-Cone Drill: n/a

n/a 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a

n/a Bench Press: 17

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