Los Angeles Rams re-sign defensive end Larrell Murchison

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to a one-year deal on Monday.

Murchison became an unrestricted free agent after his previous one-year contract expired once the 2026 league year started on March 11. This year will mark his fifth season with the Rams, and fourth full season after missing all of 2024 with an injury.

A fifth-round pick (174th overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft, Murchison was eventually claimed off waivers by the Rams in December 2022. He was first re-signed back in March of 2024 as an unrestricted free agent to help add depth following Aaron Donald’s retirement.

With the Rams, he has appeared in 39 games with three starts, recording 32 total tackles (15 solo), 13 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hurries, five tackles for loss, and was credited with 4.0 sacks.

Across his entire five-year career, Murchison has appeared in 60 games, making eight starts. He has accumulated 45 tackles (20 solo), 16 quarterback pressures, seven tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

He played in 16 regular season games for the Rams last season, matching his single-season career-high with two sacks, and assisted on a season-high three tackles in their 21-19 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 16.

A notable free-agent signing, Murchison will continue to serve as a versatile rotational piece, contributing both as an interior defensive tackle and off the edge. He’ll also reunite with an elite edge-rushing duo of Byron Young, who lead the league with 47 stops last season, and Jared Verse, who ranked sixth with 35 stops.