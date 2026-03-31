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NFL · 3 hours ago

ESPN’s Matt Miller Reveals Full First-Round Mock Draft Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

John Canady

Host · Writer

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Mar 31 7:00 PM
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+3.5

+113

O 224.5

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-3.5

-117

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Mar 31 7:30 PM
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CHA

-15.5

-1567

O 220.5

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BKN

+15.5

+1150

U 220.5

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