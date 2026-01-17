Expert Picks and Score Predictions for Every NFL Divisional Matchup

Get our expert predictions for the 2026 NFL Divisional Round! We analyze Bills-Broncos, 49ers-Seahawks, Texans-Patriots & Rams-Bears to pick the winners.

Buffalo Bills (6) at Denver Broncos (1)

Prediction: Bills win 24-20

This is the upset of the weekend. Despite the Broncos’ home-field advantage and elite defense, the quarterback disparity is the deciding factor here. Josh Allen’s extensive postseason experience gives Buffalo the edge over a Denver team led by Bo Nix, making only his second playoff start. Expect a tight defensive battle, with Allen making the crucial plays late in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco 49ers (6) at Seattle Seahawks (1)

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-13

The 49ers are limping into this matchup, most notably missing star tight end George Kittle (Achilles). The Seahawks, fresh off a bye and riding a seven-game win streak, are simply the healthier and more complete team right now. Seattle’s defense will feast on a depleted San Francisco unit to secure a comfortable win.

Houston Texans (5) at New England Patriots (2)

Prediction: Patriots win 23-17

The Texans’ offense looked shaky in the Wild Card round, relying heavily on their defense to score. In the cold at Gillette Stadium, that formula is unlikely to work against a disciplined Patriots team. New England’s defense should stifle C.J. Stroud enough to control the game and grind out a victory.

Los Angeles Rams (5) at Chicago Bears (2)

Prediction: Rams win 31-24

While the Bears have had a magical season, the Rams enter Soldier Field with a significant advantage in experience. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have been here before; Caleb Williams has not. Look for the Rams’ high-powered offense to overwhelm the Bears in a shootout.

