Kalshi Predicts Next NFL Head Coach for All 9 Teams With Openings

Final Predictions

Arizona Cardinals: Joe Brady

The Cardinals must find their answer at QB this offseason. After firing Jonathan Gannon, who is a defensive mind, Arizona may look to pair its next young QB with an offensive guy like Joe Brady. Brady's name has been gaining traction lately, and this could be his chance.

Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski

The Falcons' job feels like one of the top openings available. Despite their questions surrounding the quarterback, they have an offense featuring Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, who may have finally broken through. Paired with a young and very talented defense, this Atlanta team is not far off from reaching the postseason once again. Kevin Stefanski feels like the right guy to lead a team that is ready to compete for an NFC South Title next season and beyond.

Baltimore Ravens: Klint Kubiak

Not many would argue that the top job available on the market is with the Baltimore Ravens, who moved on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. Klint Kubiak is viewed by many as the best young offensive mind available. Pairing two-time MVP Lamar Jackson with Kubiak's scheme, and the Ravens offense could find another level. Kubiak's success with Sam Darnold in Seattle has put him in a prime position to land a job this cycle. Firing Harbaugh signaled the Ravens are ready to move into a new era, and for a franchise as stable as they come, Kubiak could have a tenure similar to Harbaugh's, at just 38 years old.

Cleveland Browns: Jim Schwartz

For all the Browns' flaws over the past few seasons, the defense has consistently been near the top of the league in many categories. While it helps having a generational player in Myles Garrett, Jim Schwartz has been one of the league's most successful and respected defensive coordinators. The Browns have already interviewed him, showing clear interest in his defensive success and past head-coaching experience. If paired with the right offensive coordinator, things could head in the right direction under Schwartz.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jeff Hafley

For the third consecutive offseason, the Raiders will be looking for a new head coach. Owning the No. 1 overall pick and likely to select Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas is hoping for the Head Coach/QB pairing to stick around for a long time. Jeff Hafley has prior head-coaching experience at the college level but has served as the Packers' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Green Bay's connections should land him an offensive coordinator who can help develop his rookie and turn the franchise around.

Miami Dolphins: Robert Saleh

The Miami Dolphins job feels like a bit of a wildcard. You never know what to expect with the owner, Stephen Ross. Will they hand John Harbaugh a blank check? Will they bring in another young offensive mind? Miami could use a head coach with experience, especially one who has been through the wringer. Robert Saleh brings experience and a defensive scheme that has found success everywhere he has been. People forget, for all his faults, Saleh squeezed seven wins out of the Zach Wilson-led Jets two years in a row.

New York Giants: John Harbaugh

The New York Giants have made their intentions of landing John Harbaugh crystal clear. From Chris Mara visiting Harbaugh at his house for dinner, to franchise legend Tom Coughlin giving his recruiting pitch, the Giants are pulling out all the stops to have the long-time Baltimore Ravens coach as the team's next franchise leader. At the end of the day, it feels like the Giants will not be denied with this one.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Flores

For just the fourth time since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a new head coach. Long-time coach Mike Tomlin informed the team this morning that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 2007. The markets suggest the Steelers will look for another hard-nosed defensive mind. Due to his proven success as a head coach and his past ties to the Steelers, Brian Flores feels like the most likely direction the Rooneys will take. Flores will step into a team that, despite their questions at QB, has plenty of talent on the roster to remain competitive, while simultaneously searching for their young quarterback.

Tennessee Titans: Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel checks two boxes for the Tennessee Titans. Prior head coaching experience with proven success, and success working with quarterbacks. Cam Ward will enter his second season after showing encouraging signs as a rookie. Pairing a young, talented quarterback with an innovative offensive mind in McDaniel feels like a path that could help turn its fortunes around, especially if he can bring along a successful defensive coordinator.

