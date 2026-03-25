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NFL · 18 minutes ago

Los Angeles Rams Re-Sign RB Ronnie Rivers to 1-Year Contract

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams re-signed running back Ronnie Rivers to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Rivers, who originally joined the Rams as a free agent in 2022, returns for his fifth season with the organization after carving out a role as a versatile contributor on offense and special teams.

Over four seasons, Rivers has appeared in 45 games with two starts, totaling 72 carries for 295 rushing yards, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He has also added 15 receptions for 85 receiving yards.

Rivers has made a significant impact on special teams, logging 471 snaps while recording six tackles, including four solo stops. He has also served as a kickoff returner, returning 17 kickoffs for 434 yards, averaging 25.5 yards per return.

Last season, Rivers played in 11 games and primarily contributed on special teams. He recorded a single-season career-high 418 kickoff return yards on 16 returns, averaging 26.1 yards per return.

The Rams continue to retain key depth pieces as they prepare for the upcoming season, with Rivers expected to remain a core special teams contributor and provide depth in the backfield.

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