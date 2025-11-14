Navigating Fantasy Football: The Best Handcuff Strategies

2025 Fantasy Football: Ranking the Most Important Running Back Handcuffs for the Stretch Run

It’s that time of year. Injuries pile up. Workloads shift. Coaches start doing strange things. And every fantasy manager heading toward the playoffs asks the same question:

Do I have the right handcuffs?

Handcuffing running backs isn’t glamorous, but it wins leagues—especially in mid-November when depth charts get chaotic and snap shares start swinging. Let’s dig into the most important handcuff situations heading into Week 11, what to expect from each, and how they might connect to betting markets.

Bijan Robinson → Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta Falcons)

If you roster Robinson, this one is non-negotiable.

Why You Need Allgeier

36% rostered in fantasy—available in far too many leagues

Scores more rushing touchdowns than Bijan (frustratingly)

Atlanta uses him as their short-yardage grinder

Easily top-five among pure insurance backs

Can You Start Him?

Not unless you’re desperate.



He’s touchdown-or-bust, and you need a miracle to feel good about using him as anything more than an emergency RB2.

But for Bijan managers? Essential.

Betting Tie-In

Anytime TD props for Allgeier have sneaky value because of his red-zone role.



If Bijan ever misses a game, Allgeier instantly becomes a top-12 runner and sportsbooks will be slow to adjust.

Arizona Cardinals running back Room: The League’s Worst Handcuff Situation

This is fantasy misery. Truly bottom-two in the NFL right now.

What We Know

Trey Benson was supposed to be back—he’s not

Bam Knight is questionable with limited practices

Emari Demercado is the “lead” option by default

Kyler Murray’s status clouds the entire offense

Who’s the Handcuff?

Demercado… if we’re forced to choose.

But with Arizona’s offense sputtering, starting him is a prayer:

Low ceiling

Low volume

Touchdown-dependent

Ugly matchup this week

Betting Tie-In

Arizona RB unders—yards, attempts, longest rush—are often playable because:

They trail early

They abandon the run

Their offensive line struggles

Stay away from this backfield unless you’re truly desperate.

Chicago Bears: A “Packer-Like” Rotation With No Clarity

Chicago’s wide receiver carousel is chaotic enough, but the running back mix is simpler:

Handcuff Landscape

D’Andre Swift is the starter

Kyle Monangai is the insurance option and potential league-winner if injuries hit

Luther Burden? Nice talent. Not relevant here.

Burden is a boom-or-bust depth piece in the passing game.



He’s not a factor in the handcuff conversation.

Why Sanders Matters

If Swift were to miss time:

Sanders would take 15+ touches

Chicago would lean heavily on the ground game

The Bears don’t trust the passing game enough to shift identity mid-season

Betting Tie-In

Bears run-centric game scripts often push unders for passing props and overs for RB attempts.



In games like this week’s low-scoring, defensive matchup, RB volume should dominate.

Houston Texans: Keep an Eye on Jayden Higgins (Future Handcuff Value)

This one is more of a stash than a start.

Higgins’ Profile

29 targets

19 receptions

3 touchdowns

Emerging as a true secondary—or future primary—option

He’s not a running back, but he’s the type of late-season depth piece who can break matchups if injuries strike ahead of him.

In Terms of RB Handcuff Structure

Houston’s true handcuff scenario revolves around the RB room, but Higgins is worth mentioning because:

He’s a strong dynasty stash

He becomes fantasy-relevant when Houston trails

He offers home-run potential in desperation flex spots

Betting Tie-In

Texans overs in garbage-time passing yards are in play when Davis Mills starts. Higgins will be a popular alt-YOLO play for bettors chasing long-shot receiving yards on same-game parlays.

Other Handcuff Notes

A few quick hitters as you navigate Week 11:

Green Bay Packers

Still a committee nightmare, but:

If Josh Jacobs misses time, Emanuel Wilson becomes a league-winning handcuff.

Minnesota Vikings

The offense is shrinking under J.J. McCarthy:

Jordan Mason is the must-hold insurance behind Aaron Jones.

Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Burrow out:

Samaje Perine is the explosive handcuff behind Chase Brown

Brown is playable in deeper formats due to high-touch potential in negative game scripts

Final Thoughts: Handcuffs Win Championships

Every playoff-bound roster should secure at least:

One elite handcuff for your RB1

One upside stash

One desperation flex option

The fantasy playoffs reward managers who think two weeks ahead, not two hours ahead. Running back handcuffs are the most powerful depth tool you have—especially in a season where injuries and rotations have been relentless.

