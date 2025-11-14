Navigating Fantasy Football: The Best Handcuff Strategies
2025 Fantasy Football: Ranking the Most Important Running Back Handcuffs for the Stretch Run
It’s that time of year. Injuries pile up. Workloads shift. Coaches start doing strange things. And every fantasy manager heading toward the playoffs asks the same question:
Do I have the right handcuffs?
Handcuffing running backs isn’t glamorous, but it wins leagues—especially in mid-November when depth charts get chaotic and snap shares start swinging. Let’s dig into the most important handcuff situations heading into Week 11, what to expect from each, and how they might connect to betting markets.
Bijan Robinson → Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta Falcons)
If you roster Robinson, this one is non-negotiable.
Why You Need Allgeier
-
36% rostered in fantasy—available in far too many leagues
-
Scores more rushing touchdowns than Bijan (frustratingly)
-
Atlanta uses him as their short-yardage grinder
-
Easily top-five among pure insurance backs
Can You Start Him?
Not unless you’re desperate.
He’s touchdown-or-bust, and you need a miracle to feel good about using him as anything more than an emergency RB2.
But for Bijan managers? Essential.
Betting Tie-In
Anytime TD props for Allgeier have sneaky value because of his red-zone role.
If Bijan ever misses a game, Allgeier instantly becomes a top-12 runner and sportsbooks will be slow to adjust.
Arizona Cardinals running back Room: The League’s Worst Handcuff Situation
This is fantasy misery. Truly bottom-two in the NFL right now.
What We Know
-
Trey Benson was supposed to be back—he’s not
-
Bam Knight is questionable with limited practices
-
Emari Demercado is the “lead” option by default
-
Kyler Murray’s status clouds the entire offense
Who’s the Handcuff?
Demercado… if we’re forced to choose.
But with Arizona’s offense sputtering, starting him is a prayer:
-
Low ceiling
-
Low volume
-
Touchdown-dependent
-
Ugly matchup this week
Betting Tie-In
Arizona RB unders—yards, attempts, longest rush—are often playable because:
-
They trail early
-
They abandon the run
-
Their offensive line struggles
Stay away from this backfield unless you’re truly desperate.
Chicago Bears: A “Packer-Like” Rotation With No Clarity
Chicago’s wide receiver carousel is chaotic enough, but the running back mix is simpler:
Handcuff Landscape
-
D’Andre Swift is the starter
-
Kyle Monangai is the insurance option and potential league-winner if injuries hit
Luther Burden? Nice talent. Not relevant here.
Burden is a boom-or-bust depth piece in the passing game.
He’s not a factor in the handcuff conversation.
Why Sanders Matters
If Swift were to miss time:
-
Sanders would take 15+ touches
-
Chicago would lean heavily on the ground game
-
The Bears don’t trust the passing game enough to shift identity mid-season
Betting Tie-In
Bears run-centric game scripts often push unders for passing props and overs for RB attempts.
In games like this week’s low-scoring, defensive matchup, RB volume should dominate.
Houston Texans: Keep an Eye on Jayden Higgins (Future Handcuff Value)
This one is more of a stash than a start.
Higgins’ Profile
-
29 targets
-
19 receptions
-
3 touchdowns
-
Emerging as a true secondary—or future primary—option
He’s not a running back, but he’s the type of late-season depth piece who can break matchups if injuries strike ahead of him.
In Terms of RB Handcuff Structure
Houston’s true handcuff scenario revolves around the RB room, but Higgins is worth mentioning because:
-
He’s a strong dynasty stash
-
He becomes fantasy-relevant when Houston trails
-
He offers home-run potential in desperation flex spots
Betting Tie-In
Texans overs in garbage-time passing yards are in play when Davis Mills starts. Higgins will be a popular alt-YOLO play for bettors chasing long-shot receiving yards on same-game parlays.
Other Handcuff Notes
A few quick hitters as you navigate Week 11:
Green Bay Packers
Still a committee nightmare, but:
-
If Josh Jacobs misses time, Emanuel Wilson becomes a league-winning handcuff.
Minnesota Vikings
The offense is shrinking under J.J. McCarthy:
-
Jordan Mason is the must-hold insurance behind Aaron Jones.
Cincinnati Bengals
With Joe Burrow out:
-
Samaje Perine is the explosive handcuff behind Chase Brown
-
Brown is playable in deeper formats due to high-touch potential in negative game scripts
Final Thoughts: Handcuffs Win Championships
Every playoff-bound roster should secure at least:
-
One elite handcuff for your RB1
-
One upside stash
-
One desperation flex option
The fantasy playoffs reward managers who think two weeks ahead, not two hours ahead. Running back handcuffs are the most powerful depth tool you have—especially in a season where injuries and rotations have been relentless.
