NFL Coaching Carousel: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates Available

The NFL coaching carousel has already started turning. There are some top-notch candidates this offseason. Who are the top ten head coach candidates right now?

1. Mike Tomlin

No coach has ever accomplished what Mike Tomlin has done. The former Steelers’ head coach went 19 years without a losing record, dragging his team to the playoffs in 13 of those seasons. Still, without a playoff win in any of his last seven tries, Tomlin’s departure is an acknowledgement that he could still be better. The former coach of the year will have his pick of the litter this offseason, but he may wander into the broadcast realm instead.

Best Fit: Las Vegas Raiders

2. John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh’s termination in Baltimore was one of the most unexpected firings to kick-start the head coaching carousel. It won’t be long before he lands the gig of his choosing. Some speculative minds may be tempted to align him with the Steelers’ vacancy, but we think Harbaugh wants to get as far away from the AFC North as possible. Oscillating between a defensive juggernaut and an offensive guru, Harbaugh will fawn over the tools available at his disposal in Atlanta.

Best Fit: Atlanta Falcons

3. Kevin Stefanski

As far as Cleveland head coaches go, no one has carried the Browns as far as Kevin Stefanski. If not for the Deshaun Watson acquisition blowing up in his face, Stefanski could have accomplished big things with the Browns. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia native did the most with the scraps he was given and elevated his former squad. That kind of team-building would be an invaluable addition to most squads, but no team needs that more than the Cardinals.

Best Fit: Arizona Cardinals

4. Steve Spagnuolo

It’s been a few years since Steve Spanuolo tried his hand at head coaching, but we believe he’s ready to make the leap ahead of the 2026 campaign. Spganuolo helped build the Chiefs’ defense into a dynasty, adjusting schemes and personnel fits. While his previous head-coaching record leaves a lot to be desired, Spagnuolo surely has picked up a few tips and tricks from Andy Reid over the years. His defensive mind is well-suited for the AFC North, but it’s unlikely he nabs the most prominent job on the market.

Best Fit: Baltimore Ravens

5. Mike McCarthy

Few people have the offensive resume of Mike McCarthy. The former Super Bowl-winning head coach has transformed the Cowboys and Packers into powerhouses, though they have had limited postseason success. Still, McCarthy’s track record ensures that several franchises will be interested in his services. McCarthy might be considered for the Cardinals or Falcons job, but he’d make the most significant impact in Sin City.

Best Fit: Las Vegas Raiders

6. Robert Saleh

Over the past two decades, Robert Saleh has built a reputation as a sharp defensive mind. However, the former tight end entered the coaching world as an offensive assistant at Michigan State. That combination makes him a top coaching candidate, as he looks to shed his underachieving reputation with the Jets from the start of the decade. Given his defensive acumen, don’t be surprised if he emerges as a candidate for the Steelers’ job in Pittsburgh.

Best Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Lou Anarumo

Lou Anarumo has gone from a running backs coach at Wagner to the Colts’ defensive coordinator. Over that span, he’s had a solid track record of getting the most out of his players. Most recently, Anarumo rebuilt the Colts’ defense into a vastly superior unit than previous iterations. Assuredly, Anarumo will be considered for some of the head coaching vacancies this offseason. Given his defensive proclivity, we’d love to see what he could do at the Dawg Pound.

Best Fit: Cleveland Browns

8. Kliff Kingsbury

For a brief moment back in 2021, it looked like Kliff Kingsbury finally figured it out. He unlocked the Cardinals’ offensive potential, leading the team to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. But Kingsbury quickly regressed the following season before being terminated and relegated to coordinator duties. In two seasons calling the plays with Washington, Kingsbury has proven that he’s deserving of another opportunity. His offensive schemes would be well-suited for South Beach.

Best Fit: Miami Dolphins

9. Brian Flores

Brian Flores is probably much higher on some teams’ head coach lists. Over the past few seasons, the defensive coordinator transformed the Vikings into one of the most impactful defensive units in the league. Surely, that will command several teams’ attention this offseason. While he was unceremoniously terminated from the Dolphins after the 2021 season, Flores had put together back-to-back winning seasons. We’re believers, and Flores will assuredly be in contention for the Steelers’ gig.

Best Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Mike McDaniel

Things deteriorated quickly in Miami. After two winning seasons with the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel went 15-19 over his final two seasons at the helm. Moreover, he failed to record a postseason win in any of his first two seasons. Despite his limited success this season, McDaniel has shown that he has the offensive chops to hang with the best of them. He may need to rebuild his reputation before another team is willing to give him a shot as a head coach, but he can do precisely that in Motor City.

Best Fit: Detroit Lions (Offensive Coordinator)

