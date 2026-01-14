NFL Divisional Playoffs 2026 Best Bets: 49ers vs Seahawks

The NFL playoffs are finally here. The holidays have passed, and incidentally, there are plenty of postseason betting opportunities between now and Super Bowl LX on February 8. We’ve got you covered!

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: Saturday (January 17), 8:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: SF +7 (-105) | SEA -7 (-115)

SF +7 (-105) | SEA -7 (-115) Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 44.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: SF +280 | SEA -350

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Kalshi Odds

Chance: SF 26% | SEA 74%

SF 26% | SEA 74% Spread: SEA -7.5 Yes (48¢) | No (53¢)

SEA -7.5 Yes (48¢) | No (53¢) Total: Over 45.5 Yes (49¢) | No (52¢)

For the third and final time of the 2025-26 NFL campaign, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the NFC-West champion Seattle Seahawks. Similar to Week 1, it will be a return to loud Lumen Field for the 49ers, albeit with a much different roster.

San Francisco will need to shake off losing star tight end George Kittle to a torn Achilles tendon last Sunday. Unfortunately, this team has seen each of its three longest tenured players suffer devastating lower-body injuries this year. Still, the “next man up" mentality has been the 49ers’ focus for some time now. Quarterback Brock Purdy (72.6 QBR) will need to make adjustments from Week 18 when the Seahawks held him to just 127 yards passing. For what it’s worth, Purdy has a 105.0 passer rating over four career starts (featuring a 4-0 record) in Seattle.

The Seahawks enter the Divisional playoffs after earning the NFC’s top seed and a subsequent Bye. Seattle operates with perhaps the best all-around defense in the NFL, and the top unit in the conference. The Hawks allowed only 17.2 PPG in 2025, the fewest in the league. San Francisco comes in having scored 30.0 PPG since Purdy’s return from injury. However, Seattle is part of that sample, in which they surrendered no more than a field goal to the Niners.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (56.3 QBR) will look to steady the ship again. Darnold has worked with incredible efficiency this season, and Seattle’s stout running game should permit that to continue in this spot. The tailback tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet churned out 171 rushing yards (on 5.18 yards per attempt) and one touchdown when these division rivals last met. Be that as it may, the Seahawks did not manage more than 13 points in either game versus SF in 2025.

Getting seven points (at FanDuel Sportsbook), the 49ers are the biggest underdog of the weekend, which was also nearly the case last weekend. I think we see a closer contest between San Francisco and Seattle than in Week 18. The Niners should have the protection of All-Pro tackle Trent Williams on Saturday; Seattle’s defensive front thoroughly exploited Williams’s absence two weeks ago, as Purdy was dropped for three sacks and eight QB hits.

San Francisco has gone 8-2 (80%) ATS on the road this season. I’ll take 49ers +7!

Best Bet: 49ers +7 (-105)

Despite beautiful weather on hand for Saturday’s affair in the Pacific Northwest, I am leaning toward the under 44.5 total points here.

If you watched either matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks in 2025, you’re aware that neither game was played in an up-tempo fashion. Incidentally, scoring was at a premium. These rivals combined to average only 23.0 PPG across their two head-to-head bids.

San Francisco’s defense has displayed a spirited effort over the past two weeks. This unit kept the Niners in contention in their last meeting with the Seahawks and was a significant factor in their recent victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. SF gave up just 168 yards through the air in Philly. The 49ers will need a similar effort at Lumen Field if they hope to have a chance to win.

Seattle has the defensive talent to put out the lights of any offense. Notably, the Seahawks have held three of their past six opponents to a single-digit point total. They are incredibly stout up front, surrendering only 91.9 YPG on the ground. That level of dominance should force San Francisco deep into its playbook.

This annual series has produced just four combined touchdowns at this juncture. With that, under 44.5 feels most wise.

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-110)

NFL Divisional Playoffs Best Bets: 49ers vs. Seahawks

49ers +7 (-105)

49ers-Seahawks Under 44.5 (-110)

The Divisional Playoffs bring numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

