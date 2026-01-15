NFL Divisional Playoffs 2026 Best Bets: Rams vs Bears

The NFL playoffs are finally here. The holidays have passed, and incidentally, there are plenty of postseason betting opportunities between now and Super Bowl LX on February 8. We’ve got you covered!

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: Sunday (January 18), 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -3.5 (-118) | CHI +3.5 (-104)

LAR -3.5 (-118) | CHI +3.5 (-104) Total: Over 48.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 48.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: LAR -200 | CHI +172

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 63% | CHI 37%

LAR 63% | CHI 37% Spread: LAR -3.5 Yes (52¢) | No (48¢)

LAR -3.5 Yes (52¢) | No (48¢) Total: Over 50.5 Yes (46¢) | No (54¢)

To wrap up the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams and NFC-North champion Chicago Bears will battle it out with a trip to the conference title game on the line. That means the Divisional Playoffs are returning to historic Soldier Field for the first time since 2011.

Per Kalshi, Los Angeles enters this bid with a 63% winning probability despite another weekend of heavy travel. The Rams are favored by 3.5 points in this spot. From there, Los Angeles-Chicago is tagged with the highest total of the slate at FanDuel Sportsbook: 48.5 points.

The Rams and Bears boast two of the highest-flying offenses in the league. Each is powered by quarterbacks drafted first overall in Matthew Stafford (71.1 QBR) and Caleb Williams (58.4 QBR); expect elite arm talent to be featured this Sunday in Chicagoland.

Many in the football community hope Stafford wins his first league MVP award for his efforts this year. With 46 passing touchdowns (and three more in the Wild Card round) for Stafford, that narrative is tough to talk down. Regardless, he has tallied seven picks and two fumbles over his last six games. Conversely, the Bears’ D forced an NFL-best 33 turnovers in 2025, which featured 23 interceptions.

I like Chicago to put up a formidable fight at this juncture. The Bears are a team that is impossible to count out. From there, I believe Williams and his restored receiving corps will have success against Los Angeles’ secondary. The Rams have surrendered 216.7 YPG through the air. However, that clip has ballooned to 252 YPG over their past six contests.

Give me Chicago +3.5 at home!

Best Bet: Bears +3.5 (-104)

Despite frigid weather on the horizon, I think we’ll see over 48.5 total points here.

Sunday evening’s forecast for Chicago shows single-digit temperatures. Naturally, it will be quite frigid for this game on the shores of Lake Michigan. Williams and Stafford know these conditions well, and I expect these hyper-talented signal callers to feed off one another.

The Rams’ offense shelled out 30.5 PPG this past season, which was the top clip in football. From there, the Bears produced 25.9 PPG, landing sixth in the NFL. I think these units will have their way with the respective defenses on hand.

Amongst all games that Chicago and Los Angeles played in 2025-26, over bettors converted in 20 of 36 (55.5%) contests. I see that trend continuing this weekend at Soldier Field.

Best Bet: Over 48.5 (-110)

NFL Divisional Playoffs Best Bets: Rams vs. Bears

Bears +3.5 (-104)

Rams-Bears Over 48.5 (-110)

The Divisional Playoffs bring numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

