From Bracket to Betting Lines: A Look at the NFL Divisional Round

The Elite Eight is Set

Wild Card Weekend delivered on its promise of chaos, with the defending champion Eagles falling and the “Cardiac Bears" pulling off a historic comeback. We are down to the final eight teams vying for a spot in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

From the frozen tundra of Chicago to the thin air of Mile High, the Divisional Round features a perfect mix of legendary rivalries and fresh faces. Here is your fully updated bracket, betting lines, and the path to the Lombardi Trophy.

Seattle Seahawks: The NFC’s Team to Beat

Current Record: 14-3

14-3 Wild Card Result: BYE

BYE Divisional Round: vs. San Francisco 49ers

vs. San Francisco 49ers The Line: Seahawks -7.5 | Total: 45.5

Seahawks -7.5 | 45.5 Super Bowl Odds: +300 (Favorites)

+300 (Favorites) NFC Champion Odds: +115

After clinching the top seed in a gritty Week 18 finale, the Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a well-earned week of rest. Mike Macdonald’s defense has become the league’s most imposing unit, and they now host a 49ers team they’ve already beaten once at home this season. With Sam Darnold playing the best football of his career and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the league in playoff-ready chemistry, Seattle is the rightful favorite to represent the NFC in Santa Clara.

Chicago Bears: The Cardiac Kids of the North

Current Record: 12-6

12-6 Wild Card Result: Won vs. Green Bay (31-27)

Won vs. Green Bay (31-27) Divisional Round: vs. Los Angeles Rams

vs. Los Angeles Rams The Line: Rams -3.5 | Total: 50.5

Rams -3.5 | 50.5 Super Bowl Odds: +1400

+1400 NFC Champion Odds: +275

The Chicago Bears pulled off the miracle of the postseason so far, erasing an 18-point halftime deficit to eliminate the Packers. Caleb Williams’s 25-point fourth-quarter explosion proved he belongs on the big stage. Despite being the No. 2 seed, the Bears open as home underdogs against the red-hot Rams. If Chicago can bottle up that fourth-quarter magic for a full 60 minutes, their “Monsters of the Midway" defense could lead them to their first Championship game in nearly two decades.

Los Angeles Rams: Stafford’s MVP Encore

Current Record: 13-5

13-5 Wild Card Result: Won at Carolina (34-31)

Won at Carolina (34-31) Divisional Round: at Chicago Bears

at Chicago Bears The Line: Rams -3.5 | Total: 50.5

Rams -3.5 | 50.5 Super Bowl Odds: +320

+320 NFC Champion Odds: +150

Matthew Stafford is the betting favorite for Super Bowl MVP for a reason. The Los Angeles Rams survived a shootout in Carolina thanks to a last-minute touchdown drive that showcased Stafford’s veteran poise. They now head to Chicago as 3.5-point road favorites. With Kyren Williams dominating the ground game and Puka Nacua proving impossible to cover, the Rams look like the most “complete" team left in the NFC field.

San Francisco 49ers: The Resilient Road Warriors

Current Record: 13-5

13-5 Wild Card Result: Won at Philadelphia (23-19)

Won at Philadelphia (23-19) Divisional Round: at Seattle Seahawks

at Seattle Seahawks The Line: Seahawks -7.5 | Total: 45.5

Seahawks -7.5 | 45.5 Super Bowl Odds: +2000

+2000 NFC Champion Odds: +600

The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves through the league by dethroning the defending champion Eagles in their own house. Christian McCaffrey’s two-touchdown performance was a reminder of his game-breaking talent, but the health of George Kittle (Achilles) is the major storyline heading into Seattle. As 7.5-point underdogs, the 49ers are being counted out, but Brock Purdy has a history of playing his best ball in hostile environments.

Denver Broncos: High-Altitude Dominance

Current Record: 14-3

14-3 Wild Card Result: BYE

BYE Divisional Round: vs. Buffalo Bills

vs. Buffalo Bills The Line: Bills -1.5 | Total: 46.5

Bills -1.5 | 46.5 Super Bowl Odds: +750

+750 AFC Champion Odds: +200

The Denver Broncos secured the No. 1 seed for the first time in a decade, giving Bo Nix a much-needed week of rest. However, oddsmakers aren’t showing them much respect, opening the Broncos as home underdogs to the 6-seeded Bills. Empower Field at Mile High remains a brutal place to play in January, and Denver’s top-ranked scoring defense will need to be perfect to contain Josh Allen. This is the “Prove It" game for the new-look Broncos.

New England Patriots: The Dynasty Reborn?

Current Record: 14-3

14-3 Wild Card Result: Won vs. LA Chargers (16-3)

Won vs. LA Chargers (16-3) Divisional Round: vs. Houston Texans

vs. Houston Texans The Line: Patriots -3 | Total: 40.5

Patriots -3 | 40.5 Super Bowl Odds: +600

+600 AFC Champion Odds: +250

Drake Maye’s first playoff win was a masterclass in efficiency, but it was the New England Patriots’ defense that stole the show, holding Justin Herbert to zero touchdowns. They remain at Foxborough to host the Texans in what experts expect to be a defensive slugfest. With a 3-point spread, the Patriots are slight favorites. Their path to the Super Bowl is clear: lean on the run game and let the best defense in the AFC dictate the tempo.

Houston Texans: Stroud’s Historic Run

Current Record: 13-5

13-5 Wild Card Result: Won at Pittsburgh (30-6)

Won at Pittsburgh (30-6) Divisional Round: at New England Patriots

at New England Patriots The Line: Patriots -3 | Total: 40.5

Patriots -3 | 40.5 Super Bowl Odds: +850

+850 AFC Champion Odds: +400

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans looked like a juggernaut in their blowout win over the Steelers. Their defense recorded two scores, and Woody Marks looks like a star in the backfield. However, they now face a Patriots team that specializes in confusing young quarterbacks. As 3-point road underdogs, Houston is the “value play" of the weekend for many bettors who believe Stroud is the next great playoff performer.

Buffalo Bills: The League’s Scariest 6-Seed

Current Record: 13-5

13-5 Wild Card Result: Won at Jacksonville (27-24)

Won at Jacksonville (27-24) Divisional Round: at Denver Broncos

at Denver Broncos The Line: Bills -1.5 | Total: 46.5

Bills -1.5 | 46.5 Super Bowl Odds: +550

+550 AFC Champion Odds: +225

Josh Allen is playing like a man possessed. The Buffalo Bills survived a thriller in Jacksonville and now head to Denver as rare road favorites over a No. 1 seed. Buffalo has won five straight games since the regular season, and its offense is currently the most efficient in the NFL. If they can handle the altitude in Denver, the Bills could be looking at a home AFC Championship game if Houston upsets New England.

Saturday, Jan. 17: Kickoff Times and TV Info

Game 1: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (4:30 PM ET, CBS/Paramount+)

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (4:30 PM ET, CBS/Paramount+) Game 2: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (8:00 PM ET, FOX)

The Divisional Round kicks off with two massive rematches. The Bills look for revenge against the Broncos, while the Seahawks try to sweep the season series against their NFC West rivals. These two games alone account for over 60% of the weekend’s betting handle, making Saturday the biggest day of the year for NFL sportsbooks.

Sunday, Jan. 18: Kickoff Times and TV Info

Game 1: Houston Texans at New England Patriots (3:00 PM ET, ESPN/ABC)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (3:00 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Game 2: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (6:30 PM ET, NBC/Peacock)

Sunday determines who advances to the Conference Championships. The day starts with a battle of high-IQ coaching in New England and ends with a primetime showdown between the league’s most exciting rookie (Caleb Williams) and its most dangerous veteran (Matthew Stafford).

Projected AFC and NFC Championship Matchups

Based on the current odds, here are the most likely scenarios for Sunday, Jan. 25:

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots NFC Championship: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

However, if the “Dogs" bark this weekend—specifically the Texans and 49ers—we could see an entirely different landscape. The parity in the 2026 field is at an all-time high, with every remaining team having at least a 10% implied probability to win the title.

Who is your Super Bowl LX favorite?

Levi’s Stadium is calling. According to the latest odds, the Seattle Seahawks (+300) and Los Angeles Rams (+320) are the frontrunners, followed closely by the Buffalo Bills (+550).

Next Steps:

