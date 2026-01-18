NFL Divisional Round: Rams vs Bears Top 3 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The Divisional Round concludes on Sunday evening, as the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. The Seattle Seahawks await the winner in the NFC Championship Game, but neither team can look past their Divisional Round opponent. The Rams have been one of the premier teams in the NFL this season, but the Bears’ offense has been virtually unstoppable at home.

Stadium: Soldier Field

Location: Chicago, IL

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -3.5 (-115) | CHI +3.5 (-105)

Total: Over 48.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

(-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: LAR -198 | CHI +166

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 63% | CHI 37%

LAR 63% | CHI 37% Spread: LAR -3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

LAR -3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢ Total: Over 47.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Rome Odunze: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +290

Rome Odunze made his return to the Bears’ lineup last season, but his homecoming could have been more triumphant. The rookie wideout is expected to play versus the Rams, and we’re predicting a more valiant effort in the Divisional Round.

When healthy, Odunze has been Caleb Williams‘ go-to receiver. He’s recorded no fewer than six targets in any of his last five outings, earning a robust 22.0% target share across that sample. With only four receptions on 12 targets over his previous two contests, Odunze is a natural progression candidate against the Rams.

Los Angeles will be happy to accommodate some of that anticipated growth. The NFC West runner-ups rank among the worst pass defenses in the NFL, giving up the 12th-most yards per game. They have given up north of 250 passing yards in two straight and five of their last six, playing into the Bears’ most prominent offensive strength.

Odunze is one of the premier pass-catchers on offense, and he’s a natural progression candidate in this second-round matchup. Sharp bettors will target the over on his props, but the sharpest ones will add him as an anytime touchdown scorer at Soldier Field.

Kyren Williams: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +115

The Rams’ three-headed monster of Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams has wreaked havoc on opponents all season. Many are loading up on the pass-catchers to do damage at Soldier Field, but we’re not discounting Williams’ chances of finding the end zone.

Williams and Blake Corum have shared backfield duties more evenly in recent weeks, but the former remains the premier producer. Over his last three games, the Notre Dame product has totalled 209 yards on 38 carries, for a meaty 5.5 yards per rushing attempt. Still, Williams hasn’t run for a touchdown since Week 15, which is contraindicated in his recent production metrics.

Further, Williams’ red-zone metrics suggest an inevitable increase in scoring. The Rams’ running back is tied for the sixth-most touches inside the 20, accumulating 51 red zone carries throughout the regular season. His scoring prowess becomes even more apparent towards the goal line, with Williams accumulating the third-most carries inside the five-yard line.

Comparatively, Williams is the priority on scoring plays. His 51 carries inside the 20 are double Corum’s 26, a consistent ratio as the Rams inch closer to the end zone. We’re betting Williams gets off the schneid at Soldier Field, scoring versus the Bears.

Tyler Higbee: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +310

There is no shortage of offensive weapons on the Rams’ roster. Still, Tyler Higbee‘s chances of scoring exceed the implied probability of his touchdown odds. With that, we’re backing the veteran tight end to cross the plane in Chicago.

Higbee’s 2025 stats were negatively impacted by the nagging injuries that kept him out of the lineup. Overall, he produced just 281 yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions, but his per-game averages were some of the best of his career. Given his recent production, we’re counting on Higbee to sustain his current form in the Divisional Round.

Most of Higbee’s production has come over his last seven appearances. Over that stretch, he’s accounted for 19 of his 25 receptions, 219 of his 281 yards, and all three of his scores. More impressively, Higbee has been one of Matthew Stafford‘s most reliable red zone targets. So far this season, he’s pulled down six of eight passes inside the 20, accounting for two of his three scores.

Worse opponents than the Rams have gouged Chicago’s pass defense. With any safety help and double-coverage being deployed against the top pass-catchers, Tyler Higbee should be clear to roam free on short-to-intermediate routes. That makes him a solid bet to find the end zone on Sunday.

