NFL · 15 minutes ago

NFL MNF Wild Card Most Bet Anytime TD: Texans vs Steelers

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL Wild Card Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Nico Collins +145

Nico Collins is the clear favorite to score at any point in the game. Houston is likely to lean on him in the red zone, and the betting public sees him as the team’s primary scoring threat.

Aaron Rodgers +2800

Scoring a touchdown remains a long shot for Aaron Rodgers, but the novelty and potential payout make this an attractive prop for some bettors. Any touchdown pass or rare rushing score by Rodgers could pay off big.

DK Metcalf +200

DK Metcalf continues to be a go-to deep threat in Pittsburgh’s offense. His size and speed make him a favorite to score anytime, particularly in red-zone or long-yardage situations.

Kenneth Gainwell +220

Kenneth Gainwell’s versatility as both a runner and receiver makes him a likely contributor in scoring scenarios. Bettors expect him to capitalize on goal-line or short-yardage opportunities.

Jaylen Warren +200

Jaylen Warren is Pittsburgh’s dynamic backfield option and could score via rushing or receiving. His involvement in multiple facets of the offense makes him a frequent pick for anytime touchdown props.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

