NFL Playoffs 2026: Best Player Prop Bets for the Divisional Round

Despite a lopsided Monday night finale, Wild Card Weekend delivered plenty of thrills. Now the field is cut to eight. As we look toward the Divisional Round, here are the early player props standing out for this weekend’s slate:

1. SF TE Jake Tonges OVER 4.5 Receptions (+124) @ Seattle Seahawks

Tonges steps into the TE1 role after star teammate George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in the Wild Card round.

after star teammate suffered a torn Achilles in the Wild Card round. He has been a reliable safety valve when called upon: in the six games Kittle missed this season, Tonges averaged 4.8 receptions per game .

. Seattle is vulnerable to tight ends, allowing the fifth-most receptions to the position during the regular season.

during the regular season. Listed as 7-point road underdogs, the 49ers are projected to play from behind, which should increase passing volume and give Tonges plenty of opportunities to clear this number.

2. LAR QB Matthew Stafford OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+144) @ Chicago Bears

After leading the league with 46 passing touchdowns during the regular season, Stafford stayed hot with a three-touchdown performance in the Wild Card win over Carolina.

during the regular season, Stafford stayed hot with a in the Wild Card win over Carolina. Despite their comeback win last week, the Bears were carved up by Jordan Love , who threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns .

, who threw for . Chicago allowed the fifth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL this season (32)

This matchup has all the makings of a shootout, boasting the slate’s highest total at 50.5.

