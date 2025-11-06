NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football | Raiders vs Broncos Betting Insights

Week 10’s Thursday Night Football matchup showcases a classic AFC West rivalry as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) travel to face the Denver Broncos (7-2). Denver enters red-hot at 7-2, riding a dominant defense and balanced offense, while Las Vegas continues to search for answers after another late-game collapse.

With the Broncos heavily favored and bettors piling on at BetMGM, this divisional matchup could reveal just how wide the gap has grown between contender and pretender in the West.

LV vs DEN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Raiders vs Broncos Betting Insights

Denver opened as 10-point favorites at BetMGM, with the line now trimmed slightly to Broncos -9, signaling a touch of sharp buyback on the underdog.

Spread: 77% of bets and 82% of handle on Broncos -9

77% of bets and 82% of handle on Broncos -9 Total: Opened at 42.5, up to 43 , with 57% of bets and 62% of handle on the Over

Opened at 42.5, up to , with 57% of bets and 62% of handle on the Over Moneyline: Broncos -475 | Raiders +360, with 90% of handle backing Denver

The betting market remains heavily tilted in favor of the Broncos, with both sharp and public money backing the AFC West leaders to handle business at home against a struggling Raiders squad.

Recent Form & Betting Trends

The two teams enter Week 10 heading in opposite directions.

Raiders (2-6, 3-5 ATS): Lost a heartbreaking 30–29 OT battle to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week; have dropped four of their previous five.

Lost a heartbreaking 30–29 OT battle to the last week; have dropped four of their previous five. Broncos (7-2, 4-4-1 ATS): Edged the Houston Texans 18–15 for their fourth straight win, continuing a remarkable defensive surge.

Denver has covered in three of its last four contests and leads the division outright. Las Vegas, meanwhile, continues to sputter offensively and has failed to score more than 20 points in six of eight games.

Statistical Breakdown

Las Vegas Raiders

Offense: Overall (30), Rush (29), Pass (24), Scoring (29)

Defense: Overall (19), Rush (16), Pass (21), Scoring (23)

Turnover Differential: -5

Denver Broncos

Offense: Overall (13), Rush (7), Pass (17), Scoring (14)

Defense: Overall (1), Rush (8), Pass (6), Scoring (4)

Turnover Differential: -3

The statistical contrast is stark. Denver owns the No. 1 overall defense in the NFL, allowing just 166 points through nine games, while the Raiders rank near the bottom in nearly every offensive category.

Las Vegas’ inability to sustain drives (just 132 points scored) has been its downfall, while Denver’s balance — a top-10 rushing unit and top-tier defense — has powered its rise.

Key Players to Watch

Raiders

QB Geno Smith: 1,701 passing yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs

1,701 passing yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs RB Ashton Jeanty: 487 rushing yards, 3 TDs

487 rushing yards, 3 TDs WR Tre Tucker: 427 receiving yards, 4 TDs

427 receiving yards, 4 TDs DE Maxx Crosby: 5 sacks

5 sacks LB Devin White: 80 tackles

Broncos

QB Bo Nix: 1,976 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs

1,976 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs RB JK Dobbins: 695 rushing yards, 4 TDs

695 rushing yards, 4 TDs WR Courtland Sutton: 566 receiving yards, 4 TDs

566 receiving yards, 4 TDs LB Nik Bonitto: 8 sacks

8 sacks LB Alex Singleton: 80 tackles

Denver’s defensive front, led by Bonitto and Singleton, has been relentless, while Nix continues to impress with poise and efficiency. Smith and Jeanty must find rhythm early to keep pace with the Broncos’ balanced attack.

Series History & Context

All-Time Series: Raiders lead 76–53–2

Raiders lead 76–53–2 Last Meeting: Broncos won 29–19 (Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas)

Despite the historic edge belonging to the Raiders, Denver’s defense and improved quarterback play have flipped the script over the past season. This matchup presents another opportunity for the Broncos to solidify their divisional dominance.

Raiders vs Broncos Final Betting Insight

The market’s message is clear — Denver’s elite defense and consistency have earned bettors’ trust, with 82% of the spread handle and 90% of the moneyline handle riding on the Broncos. The Over 43 could see late-week action if public momentum builds around Denver’s offense maintaining form.

Unless Las Vegas can manufacture early explosive plays or force turnovers, this one sets up as another methodical Denver cover at home.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets