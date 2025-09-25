NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season features a pivotal NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams enter at 2-1, and while Seattle has dominated the rivalry in recent years, Arizona has been tough to beat at home.

Let’s dive into the betting insights, matchup trends, and key storylines for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Spread Splits

Seahawks -1.5 : 72% of bets, 71% of handle

: 72% of bets, 71% of handle Cardinals +1.5: 28% of bets, 29% of handle

While the spread opened with the hometown Cardinals as 1.5-point favorites, it has been pushed toward the Seahawks as we approach gametime. Seattle backers are flooding the market, with both tickets and handle leaning heavily toward the favorite. The Seahawks have won seven straight games in the series since 2021, giving bettors confidence that they can cover and potentially win outright.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Game Total Splits

Over 43.5 : 55% of bets, 67% of handle

: 55% of bets, 67% of handle Under 43.5: 45% of bets, 33% of handle

The total opened at 43.5 and stayed there. Bettors expect points in this matchup, siding with the over despite both defenses showing early-season balance. Seattle has scored 88 points through three games, while Arizona has managed 62, keeping both teams competitive in the NFC West race.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Moneyline Splits

Seahawks +105 ➝ -130 : 62% of bets, 86% of handle

: 62% of bets, 86% of handle Cardinals -125 ➝ +110: 38% of bets, 14% of handle

It’s easy to see how and why the moneyline has made a significant shift since opening. The sharp money is all over Seattle, with the handle overwhelmingly backing Sam Darnold and company. Darnold is coming off one of the best games of his career, posting a 154.2 QB rating in Sunday’s win, the second-best mark in franchise history. Bettors see momentum on Seattle’s side.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Key Storylines

Series History : Seattle has won the past seven meetings , owning the rivalry since 2021.

: Seattle has , owning the rivalry since 2021. Quarterback Spotlight : Sam Darnold threw for 663 yards and 4 TDs with a career-best efficiency ( 154.2 QB rating ) in Week 3. Kyler Murray has 542 passing yards, 4 TDs, and 1 INT this season, to go along with 107 rushing yards on 5.3 per carry . However, he faces a Seahawks defense that has allowed just 47 points total through three games.

: threw for with a career-best efficiency ( ) in Week 3. has this season, to go along with on . However, he faces a Seahawks defense that has allowed just through three games. Backfield Shifts : The Cardinals suffered a major blow, losing veteran RB James Conner to season-ending foot surgery. Second-year man Trey Benson (125 rushing yards) steps into a bigger role. Meanwhile, Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III leads the way with 163 rushing yards and 3 TDs .

: The Cardinals suffered a major blow, losing veteran RB to season-ending foot surgery. Second-year man (125 rushing yards) steps into a bigger role. Meanwhile, Seattle’s leads the way with . Home Edge: Arizona has won six of its past seven home games, dating back to last season, giving bettors a reason to trust the Cards despite the money leaning towards the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Countdown to TNF Kickoff

Seattle brings momentum and history into Thursday night, while Arizona leans on its home-field edge in a critical NFC West clash. Bettors are riding the Seahawks’ dominance in the rivalry and Sam Darnold’s breakout play, but the Cardinals’ recent home success and Kyler Murray’s playmaking keep this matchup intriguing.