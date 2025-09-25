NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs Cardinals Most Bet Anytime TDs

‌



Thursday Night Football brings an NFC West clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, and NFL bettors are hammering the anytime touchdown market. According to BetMGM, action is flowing toward running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends with favorable red-zone roles and defensive matchups.

Let’s break down the most bet anytime touchdown scorer props for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

SEA vs ARZ Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Kenneth Walker Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Kenneth Walker has been Seattle’s top red-zone option this season, scoring three rushing touchdowns across two of his three games. He’s rushed for 163 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and added five receptions for 29 yards. Last season, Walker totaled eight scores, hitting the board in five of 12 appearances. While the Cardinals have allowed just one rushing TD this year and rank fourth against the run (76.3 yards per game), they’ve been vulnerable to running backs through the air, allowing 20 receptions, 50.6 yards per game, and two receiving TDs — tied for most in the NFL. Walker’s versatility gives him multiple scoring paths.

Greg Dortch Anytime Touchdown (+700)

Greg Dortch has been quiet this season with just four catches for 12 yards and no touchdowns, but bettors are chasing longshot value. He scored three times last year across two games. Seattle’s defense poses a tough matchup, holding wide receivers to just 98.6 yards per game (fourth-best in the NFL) and only one TD allowed to the position this year. Still, Dortch’s speed and slot role give him sleeper appeal at +700.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is building on his breakout second season. He has 323 yards on 22 catches this year, ranking fifth in the NFL in receptions and second in yards. He scored his first touchdown of the year last week against the New Orleans Saints after finding the end zone six times in 2024, scoring in five separate games. The Cardinals have surrendered four passing touchdowns this season, including two to wideouts, and rank 30th in pass defense (264.3 yards per game). With JSN’s volume, bettors are backing him to cash again.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Marvin Harrison has been the Cardinals’ featured wideout with 10 catches on 17 targets for 142 yards and one touchdown this season. As a rookie in 2024, he logged 885 yards and eight scores across seven games. Seattle has limited wideouts overall, but has already given up four passing TDs. With his size and contested-catch ability, Harrison offers solid mid-tier value in this market.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Trey McBride is a popular pick after scoring last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s caught 17 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown this year, following up his 1,146-yard breakout in 2024. Seattle’s defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing a league-high 8.0 catches per game, the eighth-most yards (60 per game), and the most touchdowns to the position (three). Given his role as Arizona’s security blanket, bettors are backing him heavily.

TNF Anytime Touchdowns Market Closing Bell

Thursday night’s anytime touchdown market showcases a mix of chalk and value. Walker leads as Seattle’s top red-zone threat, Smith-Njigba continues his breakout, Harrison Jr. gives Arizona star power, McBride capitalizes on Seattle’s weakness vs. tight ends, and Dortch provides longshot upside. Bettors are split across both sidelines, but scoring props promise plenty of intrigue in this divisional showdown.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

TNF Seahawks vs Cardinals Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns

Kenneth Walker +100

Greg Dortch +700

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +155

Marvin Harrison Jr. +200

Trey McBride +175

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets