NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs Cardinals Most Bet Player Props

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season features a divisional clash in the NFC West as the Seattle Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. BetMGM’s player prop markets are drawing heavy action, with bettors piling on pass catchers and quarterbacks in this primetime matchup.

Let’s break down BetMGM’s most bet player props for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

SEA vs ARZ Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Tory Horton Over 22.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tory Horton has quickly found a role in Seattle’s offense after a quiet Week 1. The rookie has five catches on eight targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games, going over this total both times. Drafted in the fifth round out of Colorado State, Horton averaged nearly 59 receiving yards per game in college last year. With the Cardinals allowing 264.3 passing yards per game (third-worst in NFL), bettors are hammering the over, with 99% of money backing him to continue producing.

Trey McBride Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Trey McBride remains a focal point of Arizona’s passing game, catching 17 passes on 24 targets for 182 yards and a touchdown this season. He’s gone over this number twice already while averaging 60.6 yards per game. Last season, McBride was one of the most productive tight ends in football with 111 receptions for 1,146 yards, clearing this line 10 times. Seattle ranks 20th in pass defense, giving up 221.7 yards per game, and bettors overwhelmingly expect McBride to take advantage — 99% of money is on the over.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as the Seahawks’ No. 1 target, ranking fifth in the NFL in catches (22) and second in yards (323) through three games. Averaging 107.6 yards per game, he has cleared this total in all three outings so far. Last season, he posted 1,130 yards on 100 receptions, going over this number six times. With long-time Seattle wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett gone and Arizona’s secondary struggling, bettors are all-in, with 99% of money backing the over on his yardage.

Sam Darnold Over 219.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Sam Darnold has delivered steady production in his first season as Seattle’s starter, throwing for 663 yards on 70.3% completions (221 yards per game). He has cleared this number once and came just shy with 218 yards in a blowout win against the New Orleans Saints last week. A year ago with the Minnesota Vikings, he threw for over 4,300 yards and averaged 254 yards per game, topping this line 14 times, including a playoff game. With Arizona giving up over 260 passing yards per contest, bettors expect Darnold to go over on Thursday night.

Kyler Murray Over 5.5 Rushing Attempts (-145)

Kyler Murray has leaned on his legs early in 2025, recording 107 rushing yards on 20 attempts (5.3 yards per carry) while averaging 6.7 carries per game. He’s cleared this line in all three games so far. Last season, he totaled 572 rushing yards and went over five carries in a game five times. Seattle’s defense is seventh against the run overall but vulnerable to volume, allowing the 23rd-most carries per game (28). They’ve limited quarterback rushing production (just 30 yards allowed total), but bettors see Murray’s designed runs and scrambles as enough to push him past this number.

TNF Player Props Market Closing Bell

Bettors are backing pass catchers and quarterbacks to shine in Thursday night’s NFC West battle. Tory Horton, Trey McBride, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba headline with near-unanimous support on their receiving overs, while Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray round out a prop slate fueled by offensive momentum. Expect heavy action and plenty of scoreboard pressure in this divisional matchup.

