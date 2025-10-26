NFL Week 8 Betting Preview: Saints vs Buccaneers, Colts vs Titans, and Broncos vs Cowboys Picks

Week 8 of the NFL season delivers a loaded slate for bettors, highlighted by key divisional matchups and intriguing prop opportunities. From the Saints vs Buccaneers showdown to Colts vs Titans and Broncos vs Cowboys, here’s a full betting breakdown with expert insights, player props, and totals to target.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Saints vs Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield Bounce-Back Spot?

Game Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (-106)

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Saints continue to stay competitive but rarely deliver for bettors, consistently falling short of covering spreads under a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised for a potential offensive resurgence behind Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka.

Key Player Prop: Emeka Egbuka Over 73.5 Receiving Yards

Egbuka has become a focal point in Tampa Bay’s offense when Mike Evans is sidelined, averaging well over 100 yards per game in those scenarios. Coming off a team-high 12 targets against Detroit, Egbuka is primed to blow past the 73.5-yard mark.

Mayfield should look his way early and often, especially in red-zone opportunities. The Bucs’ passing attack struggled against Detroit’s top-tier defense, but this matchup against New Orleans’ secondary presents a great bounce-back opportunity.

Best Bets

Emeka Egbuka Over 73.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Over 46.5 Total Points (-106)

Baker Mayfield to Throw 2+ Touchdowns (+120)

With both teams capable of putting points on the board, this has all the makings of a high-scoring NFC South battle.

Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay

Colts vs Titans: Betting the Number and a Strong Quarterback Prop

Game Odds

Spread: Colts -14.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (-110)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

The Indianapolis Colts have handled a brutal schedule with poise, while the Tennessee Titans remain one of the league’s weakest defensive units. However, the absence of Jeffery Simmons on Tennessee’s defensive front changes the calculus for this AFC South battle.

Prop to Watch: Cam Ward Over 20.5 Completions

Cam Ward has been trending upward, improving his completion rate by 20% over the last two weeks. The Colts’ opponents average some of the highest pass-attempt totals in the NFL, making Ward a strong candidate to surpass 20.5 completions. Expect 35–40 pass attempts if the Titans play from behind.

Analyst Split: Titans +14.5 or Colts Blowout?

One side views the +14.5 as a gift, expecting Tennessee to shorten the game by running the ball and controlling tempo. Others see Indianapolis cruising behind their high-powered offense and exploiting a depleted Titans defense.

Best Bets

Cam Ward Over 20.5 Completions (-115)

Titans +14.5 (-110)

Under 47.5 Total Points (-110)

Expect a methodical pace and heavy ground game from Tennessee, while Indianapolis may focus on efficient passing to close out another divisional win.

Jalen Hurts and James Cook Standout Performances Today

Broncos vs Cowboys: A Trench Battle and Total Play

Game Odds

Spread: Broncos -3.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (-110)

Location: Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to reassert themselves offensively, but the Denver Broncos are worthy favorites in this Week 8 matchup. Both teams enter with contrasting philosophies — Dallas wants tempo, while Denver wants control.

Prop Watch: J.K. Dobbins and Evan Engram

J.K. Dobbins is set up for a big day as Denver leans on the run to manage the clock and keep Dak Prescott off the field. Evan Engram, who continues to be integrated effectively into the Broncos’ passing attack, remains a value target in touchdown markets.

Betting Breakdown

Expect Bo Nix and Dobbins to pace the Denver offense, limiting possessions and slowing down the Cowboys’ rhythm. While Dallas may try to push tempo, Denver’s physical style should dictate the flow.

Best Bets

Under 51.5 Total Points (-110)

J.K. Dobbins Any Time Touchdown (+120)

Evan Engram Any Time Touchdown (+300)

Broncos +3.5 (-110)

This shapes up as a classic “grind-it-out” game where defense and time of possession will be the deciding factors.

Eagles Favored by 7.5 Points: Bet Analysis and Outlook

Week 8 NFL Betting Picks Recap

From Emeka Egbuka’s breakout potential in the Saints-Bucs matchup to Cam Ward’s completions prop and the Broncos’ trench-heavy strategy, Week 8 offers sharp bettors multiple angles to attack.

The key theme this week? Value in the numbers. Whether it’s the Saints’ inability to cover spreads, the Titans’ inflated underdog line, or the Broncos’ ability to dictate tempo, each matchup offers its own betting edge.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.